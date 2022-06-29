Technology News
loading

Ancient Microbes May Help in Search for Life on Other Planets, Claims New Study

For the study, the scientists have used artificial intelligence to analyse the sequence of rhodopsins and their evolution over time.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 June 2022 06:19 IST
Ancient Microbes May Help in Search for Life on Other Planets, Claims New Study

Photo Credit: Pexels / Edward Jenner

Bacteria, archaea figured out how to use energy from sun without photosynthesis

Highlights
  • The earliest life forms on Earth inhabited a primarily oceanic planet
  • The early microbes developed rhodopsin to turn sunlight into energy
  • Ancient rhodopsins were tuned to absorb mainly blue and green light

In what could be a major breakthrough in the study of life on other planets, scientists have reconstructed the condition in which the earliest organism on Earth must have existed. The reconstruction was done using light-capturing proteins in living microbes. The earliest life forms on Earth, including bacteria and single-celled organisms called archaea, inhabited a primarily oceanic planet to protect themselves from the sun's radiation in the absence of an ozone layer. The early microbes developed rhodopsin, proteins with the ability to turn sunlight into energy by using them to power cellular processes.

“On early Earth, energy may have been very scarce. Bacteria and archaea figured out how to use the plentiful energy from the sun without the complex biomolecules required for photosynthesis,” said Edward Schwieterman co-author of a study published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution.

For the study, the scientists have used artificial intelligence to analyse the sequence of rhodopsins and their evolution over time. It was then followed by the creation of a type of family tree that allowed the researchers to reconstruct the protein from 2.5 billion to 4 billion years ago, and the conditions they might have faced when life first originated on Earth.

Unlike their modern versions that absorb blue, green, yellow and orange light, ancient rhodopsins were tuned to absorb mainly blue and green light for the reconstruction. The selection of colours was done because early microbes lived in water to protect themselves from sun rays. Since Blue and green light best penetrate water, so it is likely that the earliest rhodopsins primarily absorbed these colours.

When the oxygen level in Earth's atmosphere began to rise after the Great Oxidation Event, more than 2 billion years ago, rhodopsins evolved to absorb additional colours of light.

They now are able to absorb colours of light that chlorophyll pigments in plants cannot. “This suggests co-evolution, in that one group of organisms is exploiting light not absorbed by the other. This could have been because rhodopsins developed first and screened out the green light, so chlorophylls later developed to absorb the rest. Or it could have happened the other way around,” Dr Schwieterman said.

In future studies, the scientists hoped to resurrect model rhodopsins in a laboratory using synthetic biology techniques.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ozone Layer, Microbes, Earth, Sun, Photosynthesis
NASA Launches Mini Satellite Capstone to Outer Space in Bid to Return Humans to the Moon
Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 India Launch Date Tipped, New Colour Debuts

Related Stories

Ancient Microbes May Help in Search for Life on Other Planets, Claims New Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Review
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  6. Moto G42 Tipped to Launch in India on July 4
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  9. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  10. Mukesh Ambani Resigns From Jio, Son Akash Made Chairman
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Announces Supergrouper to Let Users Listen to a Custom Playlist Based on Their Artist Selection: Details
  2. NASA's Perseverance Rover Studies Intense Dust Storms on the Red Planet
  3. Ancient Microbes May Help in Search for Life on Other Planets, Claims New Study
  4. Qualcomm Will Reportedly Unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Two Weeks Ahead of Previous Schedule
  5. Semiconductor Shortage Led to Record Wire Fraud Cases Faced by Desperate Buyers: Report
  6. Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann Steps Down, Google Executive Bill Ready to Take Up Charge
  7. Arm Unveils New Chip Technologies for Video Games on Smartphones
  8. Google Rolls Out Third Build for Android 13 Beta 3 in This Month
  9. Google is Reportedly Working on Keeping Political Campaign, Fundraiser Emails Out of Spam Folders
  10. Vivo Partners With Schott for Vivo X80 Pro Featuring Xensation Up High-Performance Cover Glass
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.