Technology News
loading

Pegasus V, Dwarf Galaxy Near Andromeda, Believed to Be One of the First Galaxies

Researchers have found that Pegasus V contains small amounts of heavy elements and argued that the galaxy must be very old.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 August 2022 17:36 IST
Pegasus V, Dwarf Galaxy Near Andromeda, Believed to Be One of the First Galaxies

Photo Credit: International Gemini Observatory / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / T.A. Rector

The galactic relic is believed to contain clues about the formation of the universe's earliest stars

Highlights
  • Observation first came to light after a sky watcher found the galaxy
  • It is difficult for astronomers to discover faint galaxies, in general
  • The Gemini telescope made it possible to put Pegasus V on the map

A team of astronomers at the University of Surrey recently found an extremely faint, dwarf galaxy which, they believe, is one of the first galaxies packed with a very old star. The galaxy, monikered as Pegasus V, is located in the vicinity of the Andromeda galaxy. The observation first came to light after a sky watcher named Giuseppe Donatiello found the dwarf galaxy in the archival data of a camera designed by the US Department of Energy to study dark energy.

The find by Giuseppe intrigued researchers who then studied it using the Gemini North telescope at the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii. In the study, researchers have found that Pegasus V contains small amounts of heavy elements and argued that the galaxy must be very old.

“We have found a new, extremely faint galaxy whose stars formed very early in the history of the universe. This discovery marks the first time that a galaxy this faint has been found around Andromeda using an astronomical survey that was not specifically designed for the task,” said Dr Michelle Collins, the lead author of the study.

It is difficult for astronomers to discover faint galaxies, in general. It is because their stars are old and less scintillating. Stars help astronomers identify the galaxy and measure its distance. This scarcity of bright stars makes it hard to find a faint galaxy. The Gemini telescope made it possible to put Pegasus V on the map.

The “fossil” galaxy that the team discovered has a high concentration of old stars and when compared to other faint galaxies, is metal-poor. These two facts point to the galaxy being uniquely old and the star formation in the galaxy ceased very early. The galactic relic is believed to contain clues about the formation of the universe's earliest stars and play a key role in correcting and upgrading our understanding of dark matter.

Dark matter is believed to be the very fabric of the structure of the universe. The issue with it is that it is not visible to telescopes and lenses. It establishes its existence by affecting objects around it. With the discovery of Pegasus V, which is believed to belong to reionisation period, researchers seek clarity into the formation of the universe, and thus dark matter.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pegasus V, Fossil, Galaxy, Andromeda, Star, Universe
Microsoft Joins ONDC, to Launch Shopping App in India: All the Details
EU Says US Tax Credits for Electric Cars 'Discriminatory' Against Europeans
Pegasus V, Dwarf Galaxy Near Andromeda, Believed to Be One of the First Galaxies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  2. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  3. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  4. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  5. Apple And Kim Kardashian Team Up For New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
  6. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Foxconn Says Smartphone Demand Slowing After Pandemic-Fuelled Boom
  8. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. ED's WazirX Probe, Public Spat Among Promoters Said to Reveal 'Dark Side of Crypto'
  2. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Leica-Branded Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Redmi K50 Ultra With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Wynk Music Plans Foray Into Distribution Ecosystem; to Invest Rs. 100 Crore to Promote Music Talent
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pre-Booking Starts in India on August 16: Details
  6. Apple And Kim Kardashian Launch New Custom Beats Fit Pro Earbuds: All Details Here
  7. Facebook Working on End-to-End Encrypted Chat Backups on Messenger: All Details
  8. YouTube Adds Support for Redesigned Android 13 Media Notification Controls on Latest Beta: Details
  9. Magic Eden Proposes to Build NFT Marketplace for ApeCoin Holders, Submit Proposal to ApeCoin DAO
  10. Google Pixel's At a Glance Commute Feature Reportedly Making a Comeback
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.