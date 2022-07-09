Technology News
loading

Drugs Used for Treating ADHD Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s Symptoms

These drugs tend to target the noradrenergic system which has locus coeruleus, a small part of the brainstem.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 July 2022 18:26 IST
Drugs Used for Treating ADHD Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s Symptoms

Photo Credit: Anna Shvets/Pexels

Noradrenergic drugs, used in ADHD patients, can also be used for treating Alzheimer's

Highlights
  • Noradrenergic drugs can also be used for treating Alzheimer's
  • These drugs target the noradrenergic system which has locus coeruleus
  • This region is responsible for various functions like learning, attention

Researchers have found that certain drugs used for treating ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) could help deal with the symptoms of Alzheimer's. In a new study, researchers analysed how noradrenergic drugs, used in ADHD patients, can also be used for treating Alzheimer's. These drugs tend to target the noradrenergic system which has locus coeruleus, a small part of the brainstem.

This region is responsible for various functions that include learning, attention, and memory. It is controlled by a neurotransmitter called noradrenaline, which is a special type of brain cell that sends and receives messages in the brain. It is also involved in our body's “flight or fight response.”

Besides Alzheimer's, other diseases like ADHD, depression, and anxiety also lead to issues with the noradrenergic system functions. Noradrenergic treatments are thus prescribed for these diseases as well.

For the study, researchers examined 19 studies and scanned through data of more than 1,800 patients. They also explored the different kinds of drugs such as those used for ADHD and depression. They found that the drugs helped improve the thinking and understanding of the people suffering from Alzheimer's. But, they were not effective in improving the performance of specific memory functions, executive functions, visuospatial abilities, or agitation.

The drugs turned out to be beneficial in improving lack of interest, which is a common symptom in people with Alzheimer's and can impact their quality of life and brain function. Out of the ADHD drugs, Ritalin worked most efficiently improved a lack of interest in Alzheimer's patients.

The study concluded that noradrenergic drugs can be used for treating symptoms in some patients with Alzheimer's provided that right dosage is used. However, while the drugs may prove useful improving brain function, their use can result in some side-effects like addiction, heart problems. In addition, when these medications are misused, they can cause brain changes or psychiatric symptoms like paranoia and hallucinations.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alzheimer's, ADHD, Drugs
Scientists Develop Heart Helical Structure Model That Could Help Create Artificial Heart
Drugs Used for Treating ADHD Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s Symptoms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Details, Samples Officially Teased, Renders Leaked
  2. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  3. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  4. Asus Zenfone 9 Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Promo Video
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  6. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  7. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. Adani Group Said to Enter Telecom Spectrum Race, to Face Jio, Airtel
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  10. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Reportedly Only Use Qualcomm Chipset: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Drugs Used for Treating ADHD Could Help Treat Alzheimer’s Symptoms
  3. Scientists Develop Heart Helical Structure Model That Could Help Create Artificial Heart
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Specifications, Samples Officially Teased, New Renders Leaked
  5. Yunnanozoans Are Oldest and Most Primitive Stem Vertebrate, Researchers Conclusively Identify
  6. Asteroid Bennu’s Surface Like a Pit of Plastic Balls, NASA’s Spacecraft Almost Sank Into It, Say Scientists
  7. Russia to Improve Crypto Transaction Monitoring as Regulation Draws Closer, Says Rosfinmonitoring
  8. Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. NASA Reveals James Webb Telescope's First Cosmic Targets to Include Distant Galaxies, Nebulae, More
  10. Adani Group Said to Enter Telecom Spectrum Race, to Face Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.