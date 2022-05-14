Technology News
loading

Algae Can Power Small Electronics Devices, Researchers Show

The scientists have stated that their algae powered system has the potential as a reliable and renewable way to power small devices.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 May 2022 15:54 IST
Algae Can Power Small Electronics Devices, Researchers Show

Photo Credit: University of Cambridge/Paolo Bombelli

The algae synechocystis naturally harvests energy from the Sun through photosynthesis.

Highlights
  • Algae naturally harvests energy from the Sun via photosynthesis
  • Algae system has the potential to power small devices
  • It powered a microprocessor for more than six months

The energy industry is continuously evolving, sometimes throwing out astonishing results. As the current sources of energy are depleted, mankind has been pushed into the top gear to find new and reliable sources to sustain life as we know it today. One of the most promising developments has been a renewed effort to harness solar energy. But there are limitations and solar energy needs to be complemented by other sources. Researchers, from the University of Cambridge in the UK, may have found the answer to this by using algae. They have powered a microprocessor for more than six months using nothing more than a common species of cyanobacteria, called the synechocystis.

Researchers have said that their system has the potential as a reliable and renewable way to power small devices. The non-toxic algae synechocystis naturally harvests energy from the Sun through photosynthesis. The tiny amount of electric current generated, during the process, interacts with an aluminium electrode and is used to power a microprocessor.

The researchers said in a statement that the system uses inexpensive and largely recyclable materials, meaning it could be easily replicated hundreds of thousands of times to power large numbers of small devices. It is likely to be highly useful in remote locations.

Cambridge's Professor Christopher Howe, joint senior author of the study, said the growing Internet of Things needs an increasing amount of power, which will have to come from systems that can generate energy, rather than simply store it. “Our photosynthetic device doesn't run down the way a battery does because it's continually using light as the energy source,” he added.

But what if there is no sunlight for extended periods -- in polar regions or during harsh winter months? The researchers stated that the device, which produces current as a result of photosynthesis, can continue to produce power in periods of darkness because the algae processes some of its food when there's no light.

The study has been published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science.

This system holds promise as it's impractical to keep churning out lithium-ion batteries to power the everyday electronic items.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Algae, Sunlight
Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California
Algae Can Power Small Electronics Devices, Researchers Show
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. Google Pixel 6a Comes With Different Fingerprint Scanner: Report
  3. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Cameras Unveiled: Details Here
  4. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  5. DJI Mini 3 Pro With 60fps 4K Video Support Launched: All Details
  6. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  7. Modern Love Mumbai Review: Dhruv Sehgal Can’t Save Prime Video Anthology
  8. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  10. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. Mars Meteorite Analysed for Signs Of Life: Here's What Scientists Found
  2. Algae Can Power Small Electronics Devices, Researchers Show
  3. Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California
  4. Google Pixel Watch May Feature Samsung's 4-Year-Old Exynos 9110 SoC: Report
  5. Apple WWDC 2022 to Be Reportedly Held With Limited In-Person Attendance
  6. Delhi Government Approves 1,500 Electric Buses for Public Transport Fleet
  7. Facebook, Twitter, Google, Other Tech Firms Ask US Supreme Court to Block Texas Social Media Law
  8. Musk-Twitter Deal Expected to Close, but Prepared for All Scenarios, Says CEO Parag Agrawal
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Spotted on FCC Database, Likely to Support 15W Fast Charging: Report
  10. Ola Electric Upgrading VCUs on Older S1 Pro Electric Scooters to Avoid Further Recalls: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.