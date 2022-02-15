Technology News
loading

AI-Generated Faces Indistinguishable From Real Faces, Shows Study

AI-created content is being “weaponised” for financial fraud and disinformation campaigns, the researchers said.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 15 February 2022 14:15 IST
AI-Generated Faces Indistinguishable From Real Faces, Shows Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @Sharonmccutcheon

Researchers found the average rating for fake faces was 7.7 percent more trustworthy than for real faces

Highlights
  • Researchers asked participants to distinguish AI-created faces from real
  • They also asked participants about the level of trust the faces evoked
  • Results showed AI-generated faces were highly photo-realistic

The rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence has major implications for our privacy. A new study by two researchers shows that it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to distinguish between a face created using AI and a real face. Startlingly, the researchers said their study has shown that fake images are more trustworthy than real ones. Researchers are now calling for more safeguards to prevent “deep fakes” from usurping our lives. Researchers have warned about the serious implications, saying AI-synthesized text, audio, image, and video have already been used for fraud, propaganda, and “revenge porn”.

Researchers have asked participants to distinguish faces created using the state-of-the-art StyleGAN2 from those that were real. They also asked the participants about the level of trust the faces evoked in them. The results were surprising. They revealed that synthetically generated faces were highly photo-realistic and difficult to distinguish from real faces. The participants judged them to be more trustworthy as well.

During the initial experiment, the accuracy rate of participants was found to be only 48 percent. During the second experiment, the rate improved marginally to only 59 percent, despite the training from the first round. Researchers then conducted a third round to ascertain trustworthiness. With the same set of images, they found the average rating for fake faces was 7.7 percent more trustworthy than the average rating for real faces.

AI–synthesised text, audio, image, and video are being “weaponised” for the purposes of non-consensual intimate imagery, financial fraud, and disinformation campaigns, the researchers said in the study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). “Our evaluation of the photorealism of AI-synthesized faces indicates that synthesis engines have passed through the uncanny valley and are capable of creating faces that are indistinguishable — and more trustworthy —than real faces” they added.

The study authors — Sophie Nightingale from Lancaster University and Hany Farid from the University of California — also warned about the scenario where people would be unable to identify AI-generated images. “Perhaps most pernicious is the consequence that, in a digital world in which an image or video can be faked, the authenticity of any inconvenient or unwelcome recording can be called into question.”

The researchers have proposed some guidelines against deep fakes. These safeguards include incorporating robust watermarks into the image- and video-synthesis networks.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, Deep fake
Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard, Logitech POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Launched in India
Rocket Set to Crash on Moon Built by China, Not SpaceX, Say Astronomers in Course Correction

Related Stories

AI-Generated Faces Indistinguishable From Real Faces, Shows Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.