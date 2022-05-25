Technology News
loading

AI Algorithm Unveils Previously Unknown Arithmetic Underlying the Search for Exoplanets

The AI algorithm pointed to a mathematical way to unify the two major types of degeneracy in interpreting what telescopes detect during microlensing.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 May 2022 15:24 IST
AI Algorithm Unveils Previously Unknown Arithmetic Underlying the Search for Exoplanets

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tara Winstead

AI systems can uncover fundamental relationships that humans miss

Highlights
  • AI can reveal unsuspected connections hidden in complex mathematics
  • This was a milestone in AI and machine learning
  • First instances of AI being used to provide fresh theoretical knowledge

Artificial intelligence or AI algorithms trained on real astronomical observations speed up the pace of discoveries. However, astronomers at the University of California, Berkeley, discovered that AI can reveal unsuspected connections hidden in complex mathematics arising from general relativity — in particular, how that idea is applied to the discovery of new planets around other stars. An AI algorithm built to locate exoplanets faster when such planetary systems pass in front of a background star and temporarily brighten it — known as gravitational microlensing — revealed that the theories employed to explain these findings were incomplete.

Albert Einstein demonstrated in 1936 how gravity of a foreground star can bend light from a distant star, not only illuminating it as seen from Earth but also splitting it into multiple points of light or bending it into a ring, now known as an Einstein ring.

The brightening over time is more complicated when the foreground object is a star with a planet. Furthermore, there are numerous planetary orbits that can also explain a given light curve, known as degeneracies. Humans simplified the math and missed the wider picture as a result.

The AI algorithm, on the other hand, pointed to a mathematical way to unify the two major types of degeneracy in interpreting what telescopes detect during microlensing. It demonstrated that the two theories are really special cases of a broader theory that is likely still incomplete, according to the researchers. They have documented their findings in a paper in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Joshua Bloom, a UC Berkeley professor of astronomy and chair of the department, had written in a blog post a few months ago that they discovered something new and essential about the equations that govern the general relativistic effect of light bending by two heavy bodies, thanks to a machine learning inference approach that they had previously developed.

Bloom linked the discovery by UC Berkeley graduate student Keming Zhang to linkages established by Google's AI team, DeepMind, between two fields of mathematics. These examples demonstrate that AI systems can uncover fundamental relationships that humans miss.

Bloom said that in his opinion, they were one of the first instances of AI being utilised to directly provide fresh theoretical knowledge in maths and astronomy. They have been looking for an AI framework to act as an intellectual rocket ship for scientists, just as Steve Jobs thought computers could be mental bicycles, said Bloom.

Co-author Scott Gaudi, a professor of astronomy at the Ohio State University, said that this was a milestone in AI and machine learning. Experts in the field who had been working with data for decades had missed this degeneracy until Keming's machine learning method identified it.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artificial intelligence, AI algorithm, exoplanets, machine learning, Google
Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC, Drag-and-Drop Functionality Launched
Bitcoin Not Practical as Payment Mode, Says British Central Bank Governor Andrew Bailey

Related Stories

AI Algorithm Unveils Previously Unknown Arithmetic Underlying the Search for Exoplanets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Kuo
  4. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  5. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  6. Netflix's the Gray Man Trailer Releases Today, New Posters Shared
  7. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  8. Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Launched: All Details
  9. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. India Joins Big Tech Companies As They Announce Expansion of Green Technologies at World Economic Forum
  2. Russia’s VK Launches RuStore, Home-Made App Store, to Replace Western Rivals as Ban Continues
  3. Samsung Galaxy F13 Allegedly Spotted on India Website, May Get Triple Rear Cameras Setup
  4. NASA Is Exploring Solar Sails to Propel Spacecrafts Through Space in Future
  5. Boeing's Starliner Nears Completion of Orbital Flight Test-2, to Return to Earth Tonight From ISS
  6. Central African Republic to Create Crypto Hub ‘Sango’ Now That BTC is Legal Tender There
  7. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Later This Year: Report
  8. Norwegian Companies Plan Omny, a New Software Security Venture, to Fight Cyberattacks Risk
  9. Dyson Building Robots That Are Capable of Household Chores
  10. Twitter to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting Amid Elon Musk’s Uncertainty Over Acquisition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.