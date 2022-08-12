Technology News
loading

AI Algorithm That Recognises Anomalies in Brain May Help Treat Epilepsy

The AI algorithm was successful in identifying the FCD in 67 percent of instances in the cohort, according to the results.

By ANI | Updated: 12 August 2022 17:54 IST
AI Algorithm That Recognises Anomalies in Brain May Help Treat Epilepsy

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jesse Orrico

Epilepsy is a severe neurological illness that affects 1 percent of the world's population

Highlights
  • MELD algorithm might make it easier to identify concealed lesions
  • About 600,000 people in the UK are impacted by epilepsy
  • Brain regions known as FCDs frequently lead to drug-resistant epilepsy

A multinational research team led by UCL has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) programme that can identify minute brain anomalies that lead to epileptic seizures. The algorithm used in the Multicentre Epilepsy Lesion Detection project (MELD), reports the locations of abnormalities in cases of drug-resistant focal cortical dysplasia (FCD), a major cause of epilepsy, was developed using more than 1,000 patient MRI scans from 22 international epilepsy centres.

Brain regions known as FCDs have evolved improperly and frequently lead to drug-resistant epilepsy. Surgery is usually used to treat it, however, finding the lesions on an MRI is a constant problem for doctors because MRI scans for FCDs can appear normal.

The scientists employed about 300,000 places throughout the brain to quantify cortical properties from the MRI scans, such as how thick or folded the cortex/brain surface was.

The system was then trained on cases that experienced radiologists had classified as either having FCD or being a healthy brain based on their patterns and attributes.

In general, the algorithm was successful in identifying the FCD in 67 percent of instances in the cohort, according to the results, which were published in Brain (538 participants).

Radiologists had previously been unable to uncover the abnormalities in 178 of the patients based on their MRI results; however, the MELD algorithm was able to detect the FCD in 63 percent of these cases.

This is crucial because, if doctors can identify the anomaly in the brain scan, surgery to remove it could result in a recovery.

Mathilde Ripart, a co-first author from the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, stated: "We focused on developing an AI system that was interpretable and could assist physicians in making decisions. A crucial step in that process was demonstrating to the doctors how the MELD algorithm generated its forecasts.

Dr Konrad Wagstyl, a co-senior author from the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, added: "This algorithm might make it easier to identify these concealed lesions in epileptic children and adults, which would increase the number of patients who could potentially benefit from brain surgery to treat their condition and enhance cognitive function. In England, epilepsy surgery could help about 440 kids a year."

Epilepsy is a severe neurological illness that affects 1 percent of the world's population and is marked by recurrent seizures.

About 600,000 people in the UK are impacted. The majority of epilepsy patients can be treated with pharmaceuticals, although 20-30 percent of them do not benefit from them.

FCD is the most frequent cause in children who have had surgery to treat their epilepsy, and it is the third most frequent cause in adults.

Furthermore, FCD is the most frequent reason for epilepsy in people who have a brain anomaly that cannot be seen on an MRI scan.

Dr Hannah Spitzer, a co-first author from Helmholtz Munich, stated: "Our system automatically learns to detect lesions from thousands of patient MRI scans. It is capable of accurately identifying lesions of various sorts, forms, and sizes, including several that radiologists had previously overlooked.

Dr Sophie Adler, a co-senior author from the University College London's Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, added: "We believe that this technology may assist to discover abnormalities that are now being missed that cause epilepsy. In the long run, it might make it possible for more epilepsy patients to undergo possibly curative brain surgery.

This FCD detection study makes use of the biggest MRI cohort of FCDs to date, making it capable of identifying all FCD subtypes.

Study limitations

The 22 hospitals involved in the study used various MRI scanners from around the world, making the algorithm more robust but also perhaps affecting its sensitivity and specificity.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epilepsy, Human Brain, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Xiaomi Unveils CyberOne, a Humanoid Robot That Can Sense Human Emotions
AI Algorithm That Recognises Anomalies in Brain May Help Treat Epilepsy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  3. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  4. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  6. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  7. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  8. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed
  10. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Soon Approve or Reject New Participants on Android: Report
  2. Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset Specifications Teased Ahead of August 18 Launch
  3. Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Details
  4. Lava Agni 5G Updated With Free Name Engraving Customisation Option: All Details
  5. Vivo V25, V25 Pro, Y22s, Y35 4G Visit US FCC Database; V-Series Phones May Come With 5G Support: All Details
  6. Google Search Reportedly Updated to Show Games Available on Cloud Streaming Services
  7. 'Total Value Locked’, Here’s What It Means in DeFi
  8. Hacker Offers to Sell Data of 48.5 Million Users of Shanghai's COVID App
  9. Tencent, Alibaba Have Submitted Details of Algorithms Used in Their Products, Says China Regulator
  10. Traces of Indigenous Gas Found in Meteorite to Shed Light on Moon’s Origin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.