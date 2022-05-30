Technology News
loading

Singapore Gradually Replacing Manpower With Robotic Technologies, From Construction Sites to Libraries

Singapore has 605 robots installed per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing industry.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 May 2022 11:02 IST
Singapore Gradually Replacing Manpower With Robotic Technologies, From Construction Sites to Libraries

Photo Credit: IBM

A robot called "Spot" has been deployed at a Singapore construction site

Highlights
  • "Spot" is built by US company Boston Dynamics
  • It scans sections of mud and gravel to check on work progress
  • "Spot" sends data to construction company Gammon's control room

After struggling to find staff during the pandemic, businesses in Singapore have increasingly turned to deploying robots to help carry out a range of tasks, from surveying construction sites to scanning library bookshelves.

The city-state relies on foreign workers, but their number fell by 235,700 between December 2019 and September 2021, according to the manpower ministry, which notes how COVID-19 curbs have sped up "the pace of technology adoption and automation" by companies.

At a Singapore construction site, a four-legged robot called "Spot", built by US company Boston Dynamics, scans sections of mud and gravel to check on work progress, with data fed back to construction company Gammon's control room.

Gammon's general manager, Michael O'Connell, said using Spot required only one human employee instead of the two previously needed to do the job manually.

"Replacing the need for manpower on-site with autonomous solutions is gaining real traction," said O'Connell, who believes industry labour shortages made worse by the pandemic are here to stay.

Meanwhile, Singapore's National Library has introduced two shelf-reading robots that can scan labels on 100,000 books, or about 30 percent of its collection, per day.

"Staff need not read the call numbers one by one on the shelf, and this reduces the routine and labour-intensive aspects," said Lee Yee Fuang, assistant director at the National Library Board.

Singapore has 605 robots installed per 10,000 employees in the manufacturing industry, the second-highest number globally, after South Korea's 932, according to a 2021 report by the International Federation of Robotics.

Robots are also being used for customer-facing tasks, with more than 30 metro stations set to have robots making coffee for commuters.

Keith Tan, chief executive of Crown Digital, which created the barista robot, said it was helping solve the "biggest pain-point" in food and beverage - finding staff - while also creating well-paid positions to help automate the sector.
However, some people trying the service still yearned for human interaction.

"We always want to have some kind of human touch," said commuter Ashish Kumar, while sipping on a robot-brewed drink.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boston Dynamics
ISRO Ropes in Doctors to Build Human-Rated Spacecraft for India’s Gaganyaan Mission
BTC, ETH See Gains as Majority Cryptocurrencies Set to Bid Profit-Laden Adieu to May 2022

Related Stories

Singapore Gradually Replacing Manpower With Robotic Technologies, From Construction Sites to Libraries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  2. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  3. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Warning After Texas School Shooting: Report
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  6. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  7. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. There Are Systems ‘Guarding’ Your Data in Cyberspace – but Who Is Guarding the Guards
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get Always-On Display Support via iOS 16: Mark Gurman
  3. Realme Confirms GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed, 3 Variants Expected
  4. Tata Motors’ Electric Mobility Unit Signs MoU for Potential Purchase of Ford's Gujarat Plant
  5. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump Adaptation Promises to Be a Touching Drama
  6. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo T2x With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. BTC, ETH See Gains as Majority Cryptocurrencies Set to Bid Profit-Laden Adieu to May 2022
  9. ISRO Ropes in Doctors to Build Human-Rated Spacecraft for India’s Gaganyaan Mission
  10. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar, Claims Biometric ID Is Fully Secure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.