Technology News
loading

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Completes 10 Years of Exploring Mars — Here’s What It Has Found So Far

NASA's Curiosity rover analysed 41 rock and soil samples on Marsin the past years.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 August 2022 12:26 IST
NASA’s Curiosity Rover Completes 10 Years of Exploring Mars — Here’s What It Has Found So Far

Curiosity has used its host of instruments and tools to examine Martian surface

Highlights
  • Curiosity is part of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission
  • Curiosity is the biggest and the most capable rover ever sent to Mars
  • It scanned the skies of the Red Planet and sent intriguing pictures

It's been more than 10 years since the US space agency NASA's Curiosity rover landed on Mars in search of ancient signs of life on the planet. Curiosity is part of NASA's Mars Science Laboratory mission and is the biggest and the most capable rover ever sent to the Red Planet. Having launched on November 26, 2011, and making its descent on the Martian surface on August 5, 2012, Curiosity has so far covered 29 kilometres and ascended 625 metres on the Gale crater, where it landed. During its expedition so far, Curiosity has used its host of instruments and tools to examine if Mars ever had the right environmental conditions to support small life forms such as microbes.

Digging for evidence, the rover analysed 41 rock and soil samples on the planet in the past years. It scanned the skies of the Red Planet and sent intriguing pictures of shining clouds and drifting moons. With its radiation sensors, Curiosity has been capable of measuring the amount of radiation astronauts in future missions would be exposed to on Mars.

In its most significant finding, the rover concluded that the Gale crater had liquid water as well as the chemical building blocks and nutrients required for sustaining life at least tens of millions of years ago. It also determined that the crater had a lake and whose size waxed and waned over time. It explored the foothills of Mount Sharp in the crater where each layer offers signs on more recent era of the Red Planet's environment.

Watch this video to know more as Curiosity turns 10:

“We're seeing evidence of dramatic changes in the ancient Martian climate. The question now is whether the habitable conditions that Curiosity has found up to now persisted through these changes. Did they disappear, never to return, or did they come and go over millions of years?” said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Considering its abilities and efficiency, NASA recently extended Curiosity's mission for three more years. Now, the rover is passing through a canyon, a new region that is thought to have formed after the water dried up and left salty minerals called sulfates. Scientists plan to explore this sulfate-rich region for the next few years and target particular sites like the Gediz Vallis channel for their study.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Mars Curiosity rover, Curiosity turns 10, Curiosity, Mars
Dwarf Galaxies of Earth’s Second Closest Galaxy Cluster Devoid of Dark Matter Halos
Wearable Technology Can Change Autistic People’s Lives – if They’re Involved in Designing It

Related Stories

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Completes 10 Years of Exploring Mars — Here’s What It Has Found So Far
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  7. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Numbers: Report
  8. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted During Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 75GB Monthly Data, 300 Days Validity Announced
  2. Baidu EV Arm Jidu Auto's Autonomous Driving Technology Will Be Ahead of Tesla, CEO Robin Li Claims
  3. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
  4. Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says
  7. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  8. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  9. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  10. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.