NASA is all set to launch the Space Launch System (SLS), its most powerful rocket ever, for its Artemis I lunar mission. Decades after the space agency completed its Apollo missions, NASA is preparing to send astronauts back to the surface of the Moon. The super heavy-lift launch vehicle will carry the Orion spacecraft and is scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida later today.

According to the US space agency, Artemis I is the first in a series of complex missions that will pave way for human exploration to the Moon and Mars. The SLS spacecraft is NASA's latest vertical launch system, and is part of the agency's initial tests ahead of its plans to return humans to the Moon's surface.

The #Artemis I @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion are seen at Launch Pad 39B the day before launch. The launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. ET Aug. 29. More 📷: https://t.co/RgnwqO6B7J pic.twitter.com/UJngavEI69 — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) August 28, 2022

Ahead of the launch of Artemis I, here is all you need to know about the historic mission.