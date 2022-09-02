Technology News
loading

NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Attempt Today: How to Watch Livestream

The Artemis I launch window opens at 2:17 pm ET at the launch site, and viewers in India can tune in at 11:47pm IST.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 3 September 2022 00:01 IST
NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Attempt Today: How to Watch Livestream

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @nasahqphoto

You can also watch the Artemis I launch to the moon in 360-degree VR via Facebook

Highlights
  • NASA Artemis I launch attempt was halted on August 29
  • The Artemis I launch was scrubbed by NASA due to a technical snag
  • The launch of Artemis I can be watched in 360-degree VR as well

NASA is ready for its second attempt at launching the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on September 3. On August 29, when Artemis I was initially supposed to embark on its journey to the Moon and back, the launch controllers were unable to cool down the four RS-25 rocket engines, according to NASA. This led to the launch being halted, and being rescheduled once the issues were resolved. The launch coverage will be initiated by NASA at 5:45am EDT (3:15pm IST) and the launch will take place a few hours later.

Artemis I is scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida at 2:17 pm ET, or 11:47pm IST. After the lift off, the Jettison Rocket Boosters will detach, and later the main engine will cut off. The SLS rocket will go around the Earth, and then leave the planet's orbit for the Moon.

Then, the Orion's thrusters will push the capsule towards Earth's only natural satellite, bringing it about 100km close to the Moon's surface. During the mission, Orion will travel about 64,400km beyond the Moon and then back to Earth. The Orion will be carrying a simulated crew of one male and two female mannequins with sensors to measure radiation levels in the spacecraft.

How to watch Artemis I launch

The Artemis I launch will be livestreamed by NASA via its official YouTube channel. You can also watch the launch of the SLS rocket via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Artemis I launch window opens at 2:17 pm ET at the launch site, and viewers in India can tune in at 11:47pm IST. You can also watch the launch from the embedded player below.

You can also watch the Artemis I launch to the moon in 360-degree VR via Facebook, organised by Felix&Paul Studios. The VR stream will begin 90 minutes prior to the launch. The VR livestream will be hosted by retired astronauts Karen Nyberg and Doug Hurley on Meta's Quest headsets.

What went wrong on August 29?

After the launch was halted on August 29, Rachel Kraft, communications specialist at NASA, said that the Artemis I launch director halted the launch attempt as the launch controllers were unable to maintain the ideal temperature for the RS-25 engines during the launch.

The SLS rocket was safe and stable when the Artemis I launch was halted, the space agency had stated at the time.

Artemis I's new launch schedule

On September 3, NASA will begin the coverage of the Artemis I launch to the moon at 5:45am EDT (3:15pm IST) with tanking operations to load propellant into the SLS rocket.

nasa artemis i launch nasa NASA

Photo Credit: NASA

The launch countdown will resume at the opening of a 2.5 hour-long built-in hold, which will begin at 4:37am EDT (2:07pm IST).

At 12:15pm EDT (9:45pm IST), full lunar coverage will begin, covering the translunar injection and spacecraft separation. At 6pm EDT (September 4, 3:30am), NASA will hold a post-launch news conference after about an hour the launch coverage ends.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Artemis I, Orion, Moon, Earth
Samsung Discloses Breach of US Systems in July, Says Personal Information Was Exposed

Related Stories

NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Attempt Today: How to Watch Livestream
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  2. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  4. PS Plus Free Games for September Announced
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Specifications Leaked, Tip Snapdragon 695 SoC: Details
  6. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Google Announces Third-Party Billing Pilot Project in India, Other Markets
  8. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  9. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could be Most Powerful Phones in 2023: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Discloses Breach of US Systems in July, Says Personal Information Was Exposed
  2. LG MoodUp Fridge With LED Light Panels, Bluetooth Speaker Unveiled at IFA 2022
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Successor Could Feature TSMC’s 3nm SoCs, May be Most Powerful Phones in 2023: Report
  4. Binance CEO Hits Out at 'Chinese Company' Label and His Connections to the Country
  5. NRAI Says Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner Discount Offers Against Restaurant Owners' Interest : Report
  6. Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1
  7. Pixel 7 to Be Made in Vietnam as Google Begins Moving Flagship Production Out of China: Report
  8. Tecno Megabook T1 With 15.6-Inch Display, Up to 17.5 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  9. Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan Launch Set for November 1: Report
  10. Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.