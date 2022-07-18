Technology News
loading

6 Ways Governments Drive Innovation – and How They Can Help Post-Pandemic Resilience

Governments have tried to create these clusters from scratch with public research institutions, with science and technology parks, or via incentives.

By The Conversation | Updated: 18 July 2022 11:14 IST
6 Ways Governments Drive Innovation – and How They Can Help Post-Pandemic Resilience

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Geralt

NASA had funding for the moonshot over three presidencies

Highlights
  • COVID-19 pandemic accelerated adoption and invention of new technologies
  • Industrial clusters are centres of innovation
  • Building new industry clusters is also incredibly costly

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the global economy, with the total cost likely to exceed 12.5 trillion dollars (roughly Rs. 9,97,67,187 crore) according to the International Monetary Fund estimates.

At the same time, the crisis has accelerated huge changes in the way we live and work, and the adoption and invention of new technologies.

Policymakers and leaders in science and industry are pinning their hopes on further innovation to drive economic recovery.

It is a good plan, but stimulating innovation is not easy. I have studied attempts to stimulate local innovation around the world over the past century, and found six broad approaches, each with strengths and weaknesses.

This is the development of specialised high-tech clusters or hubs (think the next Silicon Valley). There is good evidence high-tech clusters are crucial for national competitiveness.

Industrial clusters (and cities more generally) are centres of innovation, productivity, skills development and new enterprise creation. Clusters aid both co-operation and competition between firms, build local supply chains, and can create regional brands such as watches from Geneva or suits from Savile Row.

Many governments have tried to create these clusters from scratch with public research institutions, creating science and technology parks, or providing financial and other incentives. Only a few of these attempts have succeeded.

Attempts to accelerate existing or emerging industry clusters have been more successful. Building new industry clusters is also incredibly costly, and can take decades to pay dividends.

This approach seeks to build an innovative, entrepreneurial environment through enhancing lifestyle, culture, and public amenity. It seeks to create a “people climate” where residents can experiment, build, share knowledge and form creative partnerships. This should also attract and retain the young, creative, educated wealth-builders of the future.

Urban revitalisation projects worldwide have followed this approach. These projects repurpose downtown and inner-city areas into hip and trendy environments which encourage incidental interactions, casual conversations and group learning.

However, lifestyle enhancement doesn't always lead to more innovation. It can lead to rapid gentrification, which displaces creative communities who can no longer afford the rising rents.

Another way to boost innovation is to increase the local level of valuable skills. This can be done by attracting skilled migrants or training up the local population.

The problem with focusing on skills alone is that people are mobile. Skilled people will leave if they're not provided with ongoing opportunities, or if the financial, lifestyle or creative rewards are higher elsewhere.

Global competition for highly educated or skilled people with experience in creating successful ventures or products is becoming fierce.

However, skills-led approaches to innovation can be powerful as part of the “triple helix model” which integrates research, government, and industry. Critically, skills development needs to be matched with local opportunity.

The mission-based approach pools private and public funding and skills to tackle a mid- to long-term challenge. The most famous example is the US moonshot: the 1961 mission to send a person to the Moon and back by 1970.

NASA had funding for the moonshot over three presidencies. The mission succeeded, and in the process it developed several new technologies and products.

Since that time, “mission statements” have become common in business and government. Governments and NGOs use missions and targets to inspire action on a range of challenges, from net-zero commitments and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals to developing vaccines for global pandemics in under 100 days.

However, missions can run into trouble through lack of ongoing funds, unclear goals, competing interests, and the generation of unintended consequences. Missions can also divert funding from curiosity-driven “blue sky” research, which has been responsible for some of the greatest scientific breakthroughs of all time.

One crucial element in boosting innovation is increased funding for research and development, universities and other research institutions, and commercialising new technologies. However, the relationship between increased funds and increased innovation is complicated.

As countries become more advanced, spending on innovation can become less efficient. Once early gains have been achieved from adopting existing technologies, further advances can only come from the more expensive and riskier processes of creating and commercialising new technology.

This pays off for countries with large markets and existing levels of high productivity, but is harder for other countries.

The venture capital that enables many emerging companies to expand rapidly is highly geographically concentrated. Venture capital also tends to focus on a few sectors, including the information technology and pharmaceutical industries.

This approach uses government spending to provide purpose and funding for new and emerging technologies such as drones, AI, blockchain, and robotics.

When governments engage with innovative local companies early, building their capabilities and co-developing technology applications, it can be good for government and industry. Government gets more modern services, while industry has a strong client.

This approach has built some of the largest and most successful innovation hotspots in the world, including Silicon Valley. The downsides of this approach are that it can gamble with funds allocated for other government purposes, embarrass governments when things go wrong, and relies on government being able to rigorously assess new technologies.

Success in building vibrant, innovative areas at a local level is crucial for boosting and growing the national economy. None of these six approaches alone will be a “magic bullet” for innovation and economic recovery.

So what will work? Paying close attention to local contexts, and balancing all of these approaches: mixing and matching for local circumstances, while focusing on national productivity, technology development, and future markets.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UN, COVID 19, NASA, International Monetary Fund
Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update

Related Stories

6 Ways Governments Drive Innovation – and How They Can Help Post-Pandemic Resilience
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Today: Live Updates From Event
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: How to Safely Buy Electronics
  4. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  5. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  6. How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Online
  7. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft President Brad Smith Sees Labour Force Decline Amid Pressure on High Salaries
  2. HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360 14-inch Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  3. Yuga Labs Offers First Virtual Tour of Otherside Metaverse to Select Group of Players
  4. Reliance Jio Submits Rs. 14,000 Crore Earnest Money Deposit Ahead of 5G Auction
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Said to Take Place on August 10
  6. NASA's Perseverance Rover Spots Hair Ball-Like Object On Mars
  7. US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Wins Regulatory Nod in Italy
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) Price, Specifications Tipped: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Database, to Come With 25W Fast Charging
  10. Binance Fined by Dutch Central Bank for Violating Country's Money-Laundering Laws
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.