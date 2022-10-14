Redmi Pad is the company's entry level tablet that was launched in India last week. This entry-level tablet is competitive when it comes to specifications and pricing. According to the company, the tablet is aimed at entertainment, e-learning, browsing, and gaming. On this week's episode of the Orbital podcast, we note that not many manufacturers position their tablet offerings in this price segment as gaming tablets. While there are a few options from Oppo, Realme, Samsung, and other brands in this price segment, the Redmi Pad is the latest entrant and is packed with a few notable features.

Is the Redmi Pad the best entry-level tablet you can purchase in India under the Rs. 20,000 mark? Orbital host Akhil Arora talks to Reviewer Pranav Hegde and Consultant Sub Editor Siddhant Chandra about Redmi's new tablet on this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast, to understand the device's specifications and features.

Right off the bat, Pranav warns that you might not want to buy the Redmi Pad in the 3GB RAM configuration, if you want it to be future proof. He says that this advice isn't specific to the Redmi Pad, adding that you should pick the 4GB RAM variant or the top-tier 6GB model instead.

Equipped with an all-metal body, the Redmi Pad has a premium feel, according to Pranav. He is reviewing the Mint Green colour option. Akhil asks whether it will matter if you're just going to put a case on the tablet, to which Pranav says that Xiaomi has not yet announced availability for accessories including a folio cover.

Do people still click pictures with their tablets? You may want to pick up your smartphone to click images instead, Pranav says. The cameras are good for video calls, he adds. Redmi has placed the front camera on the right bezel, and he says that Apple should also move its cameras to this location, since most people use their tablets in landscape mode for video calls.

The Redmi Pad sports a 10.61-inch IPS LCD display with a 2K resolution. This is a 10-bit display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, unlike the iPad and other tablets that feature more “traditional” aspect ratios. Many apps are also optimised to make use of the display's real estate, Pranav says. You get quad speakers on the tablet — they're not the best, but good enough for the price, according to him.

Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?

Under the hood, the Redmi Pad is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which is found on the Redmi 11 Prime and the Moto G72 — we discussed this phone on last week's episode. It's a good budget processor and based on a 6nm process, and it is comparable to the Snapdragon 695 in terms of performance, Pranav says. You can play Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends on the tablet, without any issues, he adds.

Battery life on the newly launched Redmi Pad is good, according to Pranav, who says that the tablet can offer about two or three days of use on a single charge, with a couple of hours of daily usage. It comes with support for 18W fast charging. This is also one of the lightest tablets in the same price segment, weighing in at just 465g. The only device lighter than this in the same price segment is the Oppo Pad Air, as Akhil points out.

