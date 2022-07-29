Technology News
loading

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000?

On this week's Orbital podcast, we discuss Google’s latest Pixel smartphone and how it might fare in the competitive Indian market.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 July 2022 18:19 IST
Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000?

Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 6a is available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options

Google Pixel 6a — the company's first smartphone to debut in India in nearly two years — finally made its debut in India last week. A toned-down version of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the handset will miss the powerful cameras found on its more expensive siblings. However, the phone is equipped with the same powerful Tensor SoC under the hood, which means it offers the same Magic Eraser feature and Real Tone for photography, both of which are available on Google's high-end handsets. If you live in India, you won't have a choice, though, as the Pixel 6a is the only smartphone in the series to launch in the country.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks to Senior Reviewer Aditya Shenoy who is reviewing the Google Pixel 6a and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto. We discuss what the handset has to offer and how it compares to the competition.

Google has used the same formula for the cameras on the Google Pixel 6a — just like its predecessors, the camera is front and centre on the phone — and thanks to the Tensor chip, performance has not taken a backseat, according to Aditya. As a Pixel 4a owner, which comes with a weaker Snapdragon chipset, Sheldon agreed, saying that things have slowed down after the Android 12 update. However, it might not make sense to purchase the higher-end Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, as they were not launched in the country and may not be covered by a warranty, Aditya warns.

The software on the Pixel is something that Android purists have gotten used to, and the Pixel 6a continues to deliver a clean experience without bloatware, according to Aditya. However, the smartphone sports a 60Hz display. When more affordable smartphones — like the Realme 9 Pro — offer displays with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, the Pixel 6a may disappoint some buyers. Aditya also ran into a bug that has also affected some other reviewers, involving an unreliable fingerprint scanner, which could pose a security risk to users.

Google Pixel 6a First Impressions: A New Beginning?

Pricing has always been a challenge for the Pixel series, Aditya points out, especially compared to the Nexus series. The early iterations, like the Pixel 2, were too expensive for users in India, which meant users would buy them after heavy price drops, Sheldon says. Aditya agrees, saying that Google wanted to go after the iPhone, which might have cost the company in the long run. With the higher end captured by Samsung and Apple in India, how much of a dent can Google make in the flagship category? Perhaps that's the reason the company decided not to launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in India.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 6a, Pixel, Google Pixel, Orbital, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Podcast
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Mall Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Offer Look at Complete Design, Colour Options

Related Stories

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams 
  2. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  3. Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display Launched: All Details
  4. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  7. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  8. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  9. iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max Said to Feature Faster RAM
  10. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola, Uber in Merger Talks: Reports
  2. Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others
  3. Outer Wilds Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in September
  4. Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Binance Partners With SS Lazio to Debut NFT Ticketing After UEFA Champions League Final Debacle
  6. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Timeline Tipped, May Pack Kirin 9000S SoC
  7. Ptron Tangent Duo Neckband Earphones With Upto 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Samsung Patents Display Technology With Simultaneous Different Refresh Rates Across Multiple Areas
  9. Pebble Orion, Spectra Smartwatches with SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.