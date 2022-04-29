Technology News
Xiaomi 12 Pro Is Littered With Features, but Is That Enough?

We talk about the Xiaomi 12 Pro and what it offers on this week's Orbital podcast.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 April 2022 13:31 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro Is Littered With Features, but Is That Enough?

Xiaomi 12 Pro is the company's first phone to debut in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 62,999 — the new Xiaomi flagship phone debuted in India this week to take on the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22. It offers features including a 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, as well as triple rear cameras, one of which has a wider aperture than you normally see. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is also the company's first phone to debut in the Indian market with the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, it comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, along with 256GB of onboard storage as standard.

To understand how good the Xiaomi 12 Pro is in its price segment, Orbital host Akhil Arora speaks with Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto and Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo on this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display that is equipped with the second-generation LTPO technology to provide a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The phone also has a triple rear camera setup that houses all 50-megapixel sensors — aimed to deliver a consistent experience no matter whether you are capturing a wide-angle landscape or a regular portrait.

Xiaomi has equipped Sony IMX707 as the primary sensor in the camera setup. It is a large-size, 1/1.28-inch sensor to deliver a premium experience. The telephoto camera on the Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes with an f/1.9 aperture that is quite rare and is not available on most competitive options.

Apart from the distinctive camera, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers quad speakers that are designed to deliver a surround sound experience. The phone also has Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio output, and Dolby Vision for immersive HDR viewing.

Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone

The Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes with 120W fast charging that the company offered earlier on its mid-range models including the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. If you don't want a traditional charging experience, the phone does offer wireless charging at 50W.

One of the key areas where the Xiaomi 12 Pro downgrades the experience is the preloaded MIUI 13 that has regular bloatware, which you will get on other Xiaomi phones as well. The phone also doesn't have a waterproof — or even splash-resistant — rating. This means that you should be very careful about it falling into a bucket of water.

We talk about some of the unique camera features that are available particularly on the Xiaomi 12 Pro that can be useful for your next photo or video shoot. Additionally, we touch upon the fact that whether Xiaomi has room for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to bring it as an upgrade to the Xiaomi 12 Pro in the near future.

You can listen to all this and more in over 20-minute conversation by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

If you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday. So, make sure to tune in each week.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 12 Pro Is Littered With Features, but Is That Enough?
