Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4: Better Than Their Predecessors?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — the company's latest foldable smartphones — were launched on August 10 and are set to hit stores in the coming weeks. With the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's next generation of foldables have brought iterative upgrades over the previous generations. While there aren't major upgrades over the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that were launched last year, the South Korean firm has made some noteworthy changes to the hardware and software of the latest foldable phones.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks to Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo who is reviewing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto. We discuss various aspects of Samsung's foldable smartphones, and how its offerings have evolved over the years.

It's been a year since we last discussed Samsung's Galaxy Z series smartphones on the Gadgets 360 podcast. This year, customers looking for foldable smartphones still have limited options, from a handful of companies. Samsung has introduced minor upgrades on the latest models over their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which were launched a year ago. The company has already shipped millions of Galaxy Z series phones, revealing a sizable demand for these considerably expensive handsets.

This year, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the outer screen, while the inner screen still sports a crease which isn't very noticeable, according to Roydon. Both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which offers better efficiency and less thermal throttling.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Iterative Upgrades

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is equipped with upgraded cameras, which are comparable to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, and feels much lighter than its predecessor, according to Roydon. Meanwhile, both phones offer charging similar to the flagship phones that made their debut this year.

The displays on both handsets support a variable refresh rate, which could bring improved battery life. The company says the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will offer improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Z Flip, thanks to a larger battery.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to be lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, based on the company's pricing in the US and how their predecessors were priced in India. A strong US dollar might make these smartphones a little more expensive in India. Samsung has already announced that pre-booking for the handsets will begin in India on August 16, but there's no word on when they will go on sale in the country.

