Poco F4 5G debuted in India on Thursday as the brand's latest model. The smartphone comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. The Poco F4 5G also includes the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a flagship-grade chipset designed for mid-range phones. The smartphone carries support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It competes against the iQoo Neo 6 that debuted in May, with a similar list of specifications and under Rs. 35,000 price.

Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital Host Akhil Arora speaks with Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo and Senior Reviewer Aditya Shenoy to talk about the Poco F4 5G in detail and find out whether it is the best pick in its segment.

The Poco F4 5G belongs to the Poco F series that is popular for delivering the best possible performance for the price. But alongside the performance, the new Poco phone has a premium look and feel to attract customers.

On the performance front, the Poco F4 5G comes with the Snapdragon 870 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also carries a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The Poco F4 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. There is also a bundled charger that supports the aforementioned 67W fast charging. Further, the phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. Poco has not confirmed when exactly it would release the Android 13 update, though.

On the designing part, the Poco F4 5G comes with an IP53-rated build that is water-repellent. The phone also comes in two distinct colours.

In the same price segment, the iQoo Neo 6 has mostly the same list of specifications, though that particular model comes with 80W fast charging.

Apart from the iQoo Neo 6, the Poco F4 5G is a good substitute against the Mi 11X that was launched last year. The Motorola Edge 30 also falls in the same price segment.

We talk about the competition and whether customers should look at alternatives over the Poco F4 5G. You can listen to all this and more by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

