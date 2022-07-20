Technology News
loading

Reno 8, 8 Pro: Can Oppo’s New Flagships Sway OnePlus Fans?

On this week's Orbital podcast, we discuss what Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro have to offer and their OnePlus competitors.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 July 2022 15:01 IST
Reno 8, 8 Pro: Can Oppo’s New Flagships Sway OnePlus Fans?

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro were launched in India earlier this week

Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro were launched in India as the latest flagship smartphones from the Chinese company. The phones have a lot of similarities with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and the OnePlus 10R 5G, respectively. It is to be noted that OnePlus and Oppo are both owned by China-based BBK Electronics making them sister brands. However, there are various differences that make Oppo phones stand out from the lot — especially the Pro variant that looks and feels premium compared to the competition in this price segment.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks to Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto who is reviewing the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. He talks about features, the phones' similarities with the OnePlus counterparts, competition.

With regard to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Sheldon said there were very few differences between the Reno 8 and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. "The only thing that I spotted when I glanced through the specifications is that there's a macro camera on the Reno 8 and the OnePlus smartphone has a depth camera.

However, he spotted "a couple of differences in terms of build quality, among others" when he compared the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the OnePlus 10R 5G — which warrants a higher price tag (of Rs. 45,999). The Pro version gets a metal body and the glass fusion process that offers the phone a unique look.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro also comes with the MariSilicon X NPU essentially to help with low light video and HDR video. Roydon says that although the AI backlight auto HDR and daylight and Night Mode video in low light has been there for the past few generations, the processor is assumed to basically offload the extra processing from the main chip.

On the software front, Oppo is offering two years of milestone software updates and four years for security updates. When it comes to price, the Oppo Reno 8 competes with the likes of the iQoo Neo 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, Oppo, OnePlus, Orbital, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Podcast
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Lightyear Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for August 3
Netflix Loses Nearly 1 Million Subscribers in Q2 2022, Says Strong Dollar Hit Revenue From Foreign Users

Related Stories

Reno 8, 8 Pro: Can Oppo’s New Flagships Sway OnePlus Fans?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Launch in India Without Charger
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. UIDAI Calls On 20 Hackers to Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues: Report
  4. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  5. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  6. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  7. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  10. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Confirms Its Ad-Supported Plan Won't Offer All of the Content: All You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Prime Video App Introduces User-Friendly Interface for Easy Access
  3. iPhone Maker Foxconn Partners With Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to Develop EV Platforms
  4. Russia Punishes Wikimedia for Violating Law by Sharing Prohibited Content Over Ukraine War
  5. India’s Proposed IT Rules, Panel Formation for Content Moderation Decisions Concern US Tech Giants
  6. UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues
  7. Netflix to Acquire Independent Animation Studio Animal Logic to Boost Animation Production Capabilities
  8. NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development
  9. Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.