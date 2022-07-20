Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro were launched in India as the latest flagship smartphones from the Chinese company. The phones have a lot of similarities with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and the OnePlus 10R 5G, respectively. It is to be noted that OnePlus and Oppo are both owned by China-based BBK Electronics making them sister brands. However, there are various differences that make Oppo phones stand out from the lot — especially the Pro variant that looks and feels premium compared to the competition in this price segment.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks to Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto who is reviewing the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro. He talks about features, the phones' similarities with the OnePlus counterparts, competition.

With regard to the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Sheldon said there were very few differences between the Reno 8 and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. "The only thing that I spotted when I glanced through the specifications is that there's a macro camera on the Reno 8 and the OnePlus smartphone has a depth camera.

However, he spotted "a couple of differences in terms of build quality, among others" when he compared the Oppo Reno 8 Pro and the OnePlus 10R 5G — which warrants a higher price tag (of Rs. 45,999). The Pro version gets a metal body and the glass fusion process that offers the phone a unique look.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro also comes with the MariSilicon X NPU essentially to help with low light video and HDR video. Roydon says that although the AI backlight auto HDR and daylight and Night Mode video in low light has been there for the past few generations, the processor is assumed to basically offload the extra processing from the main chip.

On the software front, Oppo is offering two years of milestone software updates and four years for security updates. When it comes to price, the Oppo Reno 8 competes with the likes of the iQoo Neo 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.