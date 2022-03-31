OnePlus 10 Pro has now been launched in India — with the price starting at Rs. 66,999. The new OnePlus flagship phone comes with a number of upgrades, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, as well as an improved display that delivers dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The OnePlus 10 Pro also includes faster wired charging, as well as an all-new design. These are all noticeable improvements over the OnePlus 9 Pro that debuted last year, though there are a few things that haven't changed.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks with Deputy Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo and Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto to discuss the OnePlus 10 Pro in-depth — and whether it is a better choice over the likes of iPhone 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and iQoo 9 Pro. The last one is developed by OnePlus sibling iQoo that shares the same parent company — BBK Electronics.

The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is Rs. 2,000 more than that of the OnePlus 9 Pro at launch, which debuted at Rs. 64,999 last year. However, the increase in the pricing comes alongside upgrades that are available not just at the processor level, but also on the display and battery front.

OnePlus has offered a new Fluid AMOLED display on OnePlus 10 Pro that uses second-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, which helps provide a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. That is on par with the S22 Ultra, but better than the iPhone 13 Pro (10Hz). The phone also packs a larger, 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W fast wired charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro, in contrast, had a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T (65W) charging.

Unlike the quad rear camera featuring OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor. The company has, though, used an underpowered ultra-wide shooter when compared to last year's model. It is a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, unlike the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor that was featured on the 9 Pro last year.

OnePlus has also retained an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter on the OnePlus 10 Pro — from its predecessor.

But nonetheless, the selfie camera on the new OnePlus phone is significantly upgraded. It is now a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor. This is an upgrade over the 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera available on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Listen to the podcast for more specifics on the camera — especially the heating side of things — and go through our full written review for image samples.

The OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1. The custom skin looks similar to previous OxygenOS versions, though it has some inbuilt features that are coming from Oppo's ColorOS. It is a part of the strategy that was announced last year.

