On this week's Orbital podcast, we discuss the recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 September 2022 19:00 IST
Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion Review: Are Motorola's New Flagships the Best Phones With Near-Stock Android?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion are the company's latest high-end phones to make their debut in India. The flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra handset is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 200-megapixel main camera and a 60-megapixel selfie camera, and comes with support for 125W fast charging — the fastest charging speed from the company to date. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is equipped with a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, a 50-megapixel camera, and 68W fast charging support.

There's a lot of competition in the flagship smartphone market in India, so will the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion be able to beat offerings from OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, and iQoo? Orbital host Akhil Arora talks to Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto and Reviewer Pranav Hegde about Motorola's latest flagships on this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Sheldon says that he seems to have received a problematic Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review unit, because the handset keeps restarting on a regular basis. The reboots were random, and happened while booking an Uber, or while clicking photos. The handset also gets incredibly hot when charging using the included charging brick. With the continuous reboots rendered the smartphone essentially unusable, and the company has said it will send along another review unit.

On the other hand, Pranav said his experience with the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has been satisfactory so far. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery and has a glass back, but weighs only 175g. However, the phone comes with only 128GB of inbuilt storage. If you're shooting at 4K resolution, you're bound to run out of storage, he points out.

The display on the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is equipped with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. According to Pranav, the display is good, while the curved edges do not cause any issues when shooting images or playing games.

Responding to Sheldon's question on camera quality, Pranav says that the handset's 50-megapixel camera takes vibrant shots in ample daylight, which can be tuned later on. The 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera takes slightly cooler images, he adds. The only issue he found was with skin tones – the camera sometimes captured lighter skin tones or a red tint on some images.

Don't forget to check out a detailed review of the phone's camera along with samples from the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion camera in our full review.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town

The pricing strategy of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is a little confusing, according to Pranav. While other handsets with the Snapdragon 888+ are cheaper at this point, it's worth noting that there are few options if you want flagship hardware, with a near-stock or “clean” Android experience.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

