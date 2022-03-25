Technology News
Can iPhone SE (2022) Compete With Older iPhones and the Army of Android Phones?

On this week’s Orbital podcast, we get our hands on the iPhone SE (2022).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 March 2022 19:25 IST
Can iPhone SE (2022) Compete With Older iPhones and the Army of Android Phones?

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) comes with the same display that debuted on the 2020 model

iPhone SE (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 43,900. The new iPhone model packs in a build that looks quite familiar — especially if you have seen the iPhone 8 or iPhone SE (2020). Inside, it carries few upgrades to deliver an improved experience. The iPhone SE (2022) has the same chip as the current iPhone 13 generation, which means that it is likely to receive a number of iOS updates in the future — far more than what you could get on its predecessor. However, does the new iPhone model have the calibre to take on Android phones of its price segment?

Now that we have iPhone SE (2022) in our studio, Orbital host Akhil Arora speaks with Executive Editor Jamshed Avari and Senior Reviewer Aditya Shenoy on this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast to try to find the answer to the million-dollar question.

Apple introduced the iPhone SE (2022) earlier this month to deliver a fresh experience to people looking for a new, affordable iPhone model. It comes with the A15 Bionic chip that brings 5G connectivity as well as an enhanced camera.

The presence of the A15 Bionic chip brings support for camera modes including Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 4 that were up until now a part of the flagship iPhone models. That said, you don't get all iPhone 13 features such as Cinematic Mode.

iPhone SE (2022) First Impressions: A Mix of Old and New

Recent reports also suggested that the new iPhone model has more RAM and bigger battery life.

However, basic specifications of the iPhone SE (2022) are just identical to the iPhone SE (2020). These include the same Retina HD display, same rear and front cameras, and the IP67-certified build.

If you are open to non-Apple choices, the pricing of the iPhone SE (2022) is similar to that of the OnePlus 9RT 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G. All these Android smartphones have far superior specifications — at least on paper. You could even get better internals — at least, most of them — even on some Android models that are available under the Rs. 20,000 price segment.

And even if it's an iPhone you want, there are other more promising choices. Depending on what you're looking for, it might better to go for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, or even the iPhone XR — over the iPhone SE (2022) — which has been discounted heavily over the years.

iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price in India, Specifications Compared

You can listen to our full discussion by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you're new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday. So, make sure to tune in each week.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
