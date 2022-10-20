Technology News
loading

iPad and iPad Pro (2022): The Old, the New, and What We Think About the iPhone 14 Pro

On this week’s Orbital podcast, we discuss Apple's new iPad, iPad Pro models and whether you should consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 October 2022 19:50 IST
iPad and iPad Pro (2022): The Old, the New, and What We Think About the iPhone 14 Pro

Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Pro (2022) is powered by Apple's latest M2 chipset

iPad Pro (2022) was launched in India on Tuesday, powered by the company's latest M2 chip that featured on the new MacBook Air model launched earlier this year, along with support for 5G connectivity. The Cupertino company also announced the launch of a new, redesigned 10th generation iPad, equipped with the A14 Bionic SoC. The company also unveiled a new Apple TV 4K model with the A15 Bionic chip under the hood, that also powers the company's latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks to Executive Editor Jamshed Avari and Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo about Apple's latest iPad and iPad Pro models, as well as Jamshed's thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro.

While Apple hosted a launch event last month titled ‘Far Out', where it launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, there was no launch event for the iPad Pro (2022), the iPad (2022), and the 2022 version of the Apple TV 4K. Akhil asks why Apple didn't launch these devices last month, and Jamshed responds saying that it may have to do with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and more companies have realised that they can produce more creative presentations.

To people who were present at the event, it was immediately obvious that there wasn't going to be another event in October for the launch of Apple's new iPad models, once Apple had already launched the iPhone 14 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch Ultra model, and the AirPods Pro 2. Those are products you need to experience hands-on, he explains.

iPhone 14 Pro Review: Islands in the Screen

Roydon says that the new, 10th generation iPad model was expected to replace the previous generation iPad with the older design, but Apple decided to keep the iPad (2021) around. This makes sense, he says, as there was a huge price difference between the 9th generation iPad and the iPad Air (2022).

While Jamshed points out that the company has increased the price of the 9th generation iPad, which now costs Rs. 3,000 more than its previous price, Roydon says the newly launched iPad offers a modern design with a moderate amount of power. Akhil agrees, saying he's still waiting for a 12.9-inch iPad model that doesn't come with all the bells and whistles of the iPad Pro models.

The iPad (2022) comes with one notable improvement, with Apple adding a USB Type-C port on the tablet. However, if you're upgrading from an older iPad and want to use a first-generation Apple Pencil, you'll need to use a Lightning to USB Type-C adapter cable.

Jamshed also points out that the keyboard accessory comes with a full function row, while Akhil notes that the iPad models come with a landscape-oriented camera. This might be part of Apple's move to promote the iPad as a productivity device, that could come in handy for remote learning.

iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, Mini-LED Display, 5G Connectivity Launched in India

Roydon says that it might make sense for Apple to launch an “SE model” of the iPad mini, which used to be a much affordable device. Jamshed says that he remembers the first-generation iPad mini being on sale for around Rs. 15,000 in India, years after the second-generation iPad mini went on sale in India. An iPad priced between Rs. 19,000 to Rs. 23,000 would have sold very well, he says, but Apple doesn't seem to be interested.

This year, Apple also introduced a new Apple TV 4K model, powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. This is a powerful chipset from 2021 that is also found on Apple's latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones. The Apple TV 4K (2022) is also available at Rs. 14,900, which is much lower than the previous model, that was priced at Rs. 18,900 when it was launched in India.

We've also heard rumours that Apple is working on an extremely affordable style dongle-style streaming device, which could compete with Google's Chromecast models and Amazon's Fire TV Stick devices. But, as Jamshed points out, Apple then has to decide how low the price can go, there's a cutoff point below which the experience doesn't meet Apple's standards for its brand, he adds.

Jamshed recently reviewed the iPhone 14 Pro, and the review is now live on Gadgets 360. The biggest change to Apple's flagship model this year is the new camera system on the smartphone with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and the new Dynamic Island design around the ‘pill and hole punch cutout' on the display.

Is the Dynamic Island everything that Apple is touting it to be? Jamshed says that at this point, it appears to be a complete distraction. Whether he was gaming, scrolling through feeds or sorting emails, there was a constant animated waveform, which really irritated him, he said. It does disappear on full screen apps, though, he says.

Apple Unveils Redesigned iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C

For users who really care a lot of about photos and videos, the iPhone 14 Pro may be a better choice. For a lot of people spending this much money, the price difference for storage configurations might be worth considering. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14 might be the most underwhelming generation-to-generation upgrade, Jamshed adds.

You can listen to all of that in detail and more in our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Apple M2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2388x1668 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPad Pro 2022, iPad Pro 2022 Price in India, iPad Pro 2022 Specifications, iPad 2022, Apple, Apple TV, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Review, Orbital, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Podcast
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Hackers Threaten to Leak Stolen Health Data of 1,000 Australian Celebrities Weeks After Optus Hack
Garmin Venu Sq 2 Series With AMOLED Displays, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

iPad and iPad Pro (2022): The Old, the New, and What We Think About the iPhone 14 Pro
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  2. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  5. Apple TV 4K (2022) With Better Performance, HDR10+ Support Launched in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Best Offers on Mid-Range Laptops
  7. Apple iPhone SE 4 Renders Suggest iPhone XR Design, Large Display
  8. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month
  9. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  10. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Commission Two ESA Launches to Fill Gap Left by Russia
  2. Amazon Faces UK Lawsuit Over Allegations for Abusing Online Marketplace Position
  3. Google Faces Over Rs. 1330 Crore Fine by CCI for Misusing Dominant Position in Android Mobile Market
  4. Silvergate Capital Delays Plans to Launch Its Own US Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin
  5. Oppo Find N2 Key Specifications Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,520mAh Battery
  6. Realme 10 Series Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Expected
  7. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. JioBook With Snapdragon 665 Chipset, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. WazirX Founder-Led Lay-1 Blockchain Startup Shardeum Closes $18.2 Million Seed Funding Round
  10. Silent Hill F, 2 Remake, Return to Silent Hill Movie Announced: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.