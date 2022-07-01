Technology News
Best Tablets to Buy in India: We List the Best Tablets for All Your Needs

On this week's Orbital podcast, we discuss picking a tablet across various price segments.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2022 13:19 IST
The Xiaomi Pad 5 features a capable processor, a 120Hz display and optimised software

Buying a tablet today can be a challenging task and depends on what you need from the device — are you looking for a laptop replacement? Whether you need a device for education, for work, or entertainment, there are several factors to consider when picking a tablet. Pricing for these devices can also vary, based on your budget. If you plan to purchase a tablet for productivity, you will have to look to the premium segment for branded accessories. While it might be worth purchasing an ultrabook or a lightweight laptop at this price point, tablets can offer better versatility and portability. But how many options do you have across the various price segments? We take a look at your choices in the latest episode.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora interacts with Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto and Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo to discuss tablets, recent offerings for Android users from companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola.

A tablet in the budget segment — including tablets priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000 — may offer value for those looking for an entertainment device. These aren't powerful tablets, but are good enough for watching video or running a few light games. You can pick from options including the Realme Pad or the Motorola Tab G70. Finding accessories for tablets in this price range may be challenging, though. An exception in this range is the Xiaomi Pad 5, which offers powerful hardware under the Rs. 30,000 mark, including a capable processor, a 120Hz display and optimised software. However, you may end up spending more on accessories for this tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right

Moving on to them mid-range segment which includes tablets priced above Rs. 30,000, buyers can look at options from Samsung and Apple. For example, the iPad mini (2021) is a compact tablet with Apple's recent A15 processor, along with Apple Pencil support. However, the smaller display might be a downside for some users. The iPad Air (2022) with the M1 SoC offers more power, and offers support for Apple's accessories including a keyboard.

iPad Mini (2021) Review: Pocketable, but Is It Pocket-Friendly?

While these tablets can offer ample performance, it's worth noting that the base models are equipped with 64GB of storage with only Wi-Fi connectivity, which may not be enough for all users. On the Android front, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which offers expandable storage and an included stylus. You can optionally purchase a keyboard, and Samsung also offers its useful DeX mode for power users.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?

If money is not a concern, the premium segment includes the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro and the 13-inch model with a Mini-LED display with HDR and HLG format support. You can also pick up one of Microsoft's Surface tablets, such as the Surface Go 2, which is powered by an Intel processor. There's a more powerful Surface Pro 8 with much better hardware and runs on Windows 11. Samsung also offers its Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus — along with the much larger 14-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that costs upwards of Rs. 1 lakh.

We also discuss the importance of software on a tablet, how multitasking can help usage based on what you need from the tablet and the availability of apps across different platforms.

You can listen to all this and more in our over half-an-hour episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Slim, good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Good sound quality
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • No stylus or keyboard support
  • Not recommended for productivity
Read detailed Realme Pad review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,700mAh
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, 120Hz display
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
  • Loud and clear quad-speaker system
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Quality keyboard and stylus accessories (optional)
  • Charging is relatively fast
  • Bad
  • Missing headphone jack and fingerprint scanner
  • No cellular option
  • No bundled cover
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 5 review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8720mAh
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light, ergonomic design
  • Great performance for gaming and entertainment
  • Bigger display is great for comics, magazines
  • Very polished iPadOS app ecosystem
  • Works great with Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Bad
  • No 3.5mm audio socket
  • Top-end variants are expensive
  • Apple’s ecosystem is too restrictive for some
Read detailed Apple iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 8.30-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2266x1488 pixels
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, easy to handle
  • Solid performance
  • Polished software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Expensive official accessories
Read detailed Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Adapts well to work or play
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint scanner
  • Sluggish face recognition
  • Slow charging with bundled charger
  • A bit heavy
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review
Display 12.40-inch
Processor Snapdragon 750G SoC
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,090mAh
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light, easy to handle
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Crisp display, quality speakers
  • Thunderbolt port
  • Polished software
  • Up to 2TB storage option
  • Bad
  • M1 SoC feels under-utilised
  • Higher-end variants are very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2388x1668 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS iPadOS 14
Storage 1TB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1080 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Windows 10 Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • AKG-tuned speakers
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G review
Display 14.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 12
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 6-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11200mAh
