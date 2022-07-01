Buying a tablet today can be a challenging task and depends on what you need from the device — are you looking for a laptop replacement? Whether you need a device for education, for work, or entertainment, there are several factors to consider when picking a tablet. Pricing for these devices can also vary, based on your budget. If you plan to purchase a tablet for productivity, you will have to look to the premium segment for branded accessories. While it might be worth purchasing an ultrabook or a lightweight laptop at this price point, tablets can offer better versatility and portability. But how many options do you have across the various price segments? We take a look at your choices in the latest episode.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora interacts with Senior Reviewer Sheldon Pinto and Reviews Editor Roydon Cerejo to discuss tablets, recent offerings for Android users from companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola.

A tablet in the budget segment — including tablets priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000 — may offer value for those looking for an entertainment device. These aren't powerful tablets, but are good enough for watching video or running a few light games. You can pick from options including the Realme Pad or the Motorola Tab G70. Finding accessories for tablets in this price range may be challenging, though. An exception in this range is the Xiaomi Pad 5, which offers powerful hardware under the Rs. 30,000 mark, including a capable processor, a 120Hz display and optimised software. However, you may end up spending more on accessories for this tablet.

Moving on to them mid-range segment which includes tablets priced above Rs. 30,000, buyers can look at options from Samsung and Apple. For example, the iPad mini (2021) is a compact tablet with Apple's recent A15 processor, along with Apple Pencil support. However, the smaller display might be a downside for some users. The iPad Air (2022) with the M1 SoC offers more power, and offers support for Apple's accessories including a keyboard.

While these tablets can offer ample performance, it's worth noting that the base models are equipped with 64GB of storage with only Wi-Fi connectivity, which may not be enough for all users. On the Android front, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which offers expandable storage and an included stylus. You can optionally purchase a keyboard, and Samsung also offers its useful DeX mode for power users.

If money is not a concern, the premium segment includes the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro and the 13-inch model with a Mini-LED display with HDR and HLG format support. You can also pick up one of Microsoft's Surface tablets, such as the Surface Go 2, which is powered by an Intel processor. There's a more powerful Surface Pro 8 with much better hardware and runs on Windows 11. Samsung also offers its Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus — along with the much larger 14-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that costs upwards of Rs. 1 lakh.

We also discuss the importance of software on a tablet, how multitasking can help usage based on what you need from the tablet and the availability of apps across different platforms.

