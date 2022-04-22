Technology News
loading

Are Affordable Smartwatches Worth It? A Deep Dive Into India's Smartwatch Market

On this week's Orbital episode, we dissect the growing Indian smartwatch market.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 April 2022 18:28 IST
Are Affordable Smartwatches Worth It? A Deep Dive Into India's Smartwatch Market

Photo Credit: Noise

Most affordable smartwatches nowadays try to mimic the design of Apple Watch

India's smartwatch market has grown to a new level in the last few months — but that depends on how you look at it. While some smartphone makers are already in the market with their offerings, several Indian brands recently entered the race with their range of affordable smartwatches that start as low as Rs. 2,000. These models are significantly cheaper — about 20 times, in some cases — than what one has to pay for an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch. Prices of smartwatches nowadays are roughly on par with those of fitness bands in most cases.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora talks with IDC Research Director for Devices and Ecosystem in India and South Asia Navkendar Singh as well as in-house reviewers Aditya Shenoy and Ali Pardiwala to help you decide what an affordable smartwatch can offer you.

Singh tells us that about 95 percent of smartwatches currently available in the market are below Rs. 4,000. IDC doesn't consider affordable models as smartwatches, bur rather as "basic" connected watches. On the podcast, he adds: "For us, a smartwatch is one which can carry a third-party app or has an app store. [...] Technically, smartwatches are not doing very well in India."

From this definition, there are just a few options available in the market, namely the Apple Watch series that runs watchOS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch series, and other watches running on Google/ Android's Wear OS. All other options in the market are mostly based on a Real-Time Operating System aka RTOS that doesn't support app installations and has a limited list of features.

Basic watches — or the affordable smartwatches, if I can call them — allow you to get real-time notification alerts from your connected phone and even include some wellness/ fitness features, including heart-rate monitoring. Some of them even let you monitor blood oxygen saturation levels, commonly known as SpO2 tracking.

And following the expansion of basic smartwatches, fitness bands have more or less lost their market in India. Xiaomi is, however, one of the companies that are still actively manufacturing fitness bands. Smartphone vendors including OnePlus are also planning to foray into the market of affordable smartwatches, owing to the ongoing growth.

Smartwatch Market in India Saw Strongest YoY Growth in 2021, Local Brands Beat Chinese Counterparts

One of the key reasons why affordable smartwatches are selling like hotcakes in India — unlike their premium counterparts — is their design that often matches the Apple Watch. Companies also try to have various headline features to attract customers towards their offerings against the competition. These could include a variety of fitness modes, watch faces, and even colour options.

The options in affordable smartwatches are enormous, as you can get models from brands including Redmi, Realme, Amazfit, and Gionee as well as Indian players such as BoAt, Noise, and Fire-Boltt. But nonetheless, the experience is more or less the same across all these devices.

For instance, most of the wellness features on affordable watches aren't that accurate, Pardiwala and Shenoy point out. You may find discrepancies in the range of high single digits when comparing your results with those of an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch. Traditional players including Garmin are also offering smartwatches with a range of fitness-tracking features that are far more accurate than what you'll get from an affordable model.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Review: For Fitness Enthusiasts

That said, even though the likes of Apple Watch have received FDA clearance and are approved as medical devices, they are not designed to be equivalent to sophisticated medical equipment.

Towards the end of the new Orbital episode, we offer advice on which smartwatches you should consider if you are looking to have one on your wrist today. For those interested in the business side of things, our conversation also includes some additional industry insights from Singh.

You can listen to all this and more in our over 30-minute-long conversation by hitting the play button the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday. So, make sure to tune in each week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartwatch, affordable smartwatch, budget smartwatch, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Wear OS, watchOS, Tizen OS, Apple, Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, BoAt, Noise, Fire Boltt, Amazfit, Dizo, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
YouTube Music Unveils New Look for Smart Downloads With Sparkle Icon

Related Stories

Are Affordable Smartwatches Worth It? A Deep Dive Into India's Smartwatch Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  6. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  7. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  8. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Feature 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month
  10. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Video of Phobos Solar Eclipse From the Surface of Mars
  2. Google Revamps Cookie Consent Banner for EU Users With New ‘Reject All’ Button for Search and YouTube
  3. Twitter Tipped to Be Working on Edit Tweet Feature, Alleged Screenshots Leaked
  4. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Meet Makes Video Calls Better With New Co-Host Settings and Safety Measures
  6. Barack Obama Urges Big Tech to Stop Dividing Society, Undermining Democracy
  7. NITI Aayog Proposes Policy for Swappable EV batteries, Including Incentives and Rigorous Testing
  8. Vivo X80 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on April 25, Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Price Revealed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch; to Offer Built-in Games, 30 Sports Modes
  10. Cricket NFT Platform Rario Raises $120 Million in Series A Funding Led By Dream Sports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.