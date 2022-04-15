Technology News
loading

Should You Pick a Budget 5G Phone or a 4G Model?

On this week's Orbital podcast, we try to make it easier for you to decide whether to go with a 5G phone or a 4G option.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 April 2022 16:40 IST
Should You Pick a Budget 5G Phone or a 4G Model?

Moto G71 5G is a decent option to pick under the Rs. 20,000 price segment

With 5G expected in India before the end of 2022, smartphone manufacturers nowadays are busy making the market — in the budget segment — more confusing for consumers by launching new models in both 4G and 5G options. This has made it difficult for customers to understand whether they should pick a 5G phone today (future-proofing) or go with a 4G model (given 5G is several months away, if not more, for those not in major cities). This perplexity comes alongside companies selectively offering features such as multiple cameras and high refresh rate screens, even on the same phone.

To address all this and make things easier for you, Orbital host Akhil Arora speaks with in-house device experts Roydon Cerejo and Sheldon Pinto on this week's episode of the Gadgets 360 podcast.

The likes of Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, and Realme have both 4G and 5G phones in their budget segments. However, one common practice has been noticed that while 4G phones have better features, their 5G counterparts are being marketed just for offering support for the next-generation cellular network that is yet to be rolled out in the country.

The Oppo F21 Pro series is a recent example of this disparity. The series has the Oppo F21 Pro 5G with a standard 60Hz display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the vanilla (4G) Oppo F21 Pro offers a 90Hz display and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. On top of that, the price of the 4G model is Rs. 4,000 lower at Rs. 22,999 than its 5G variant that is priced at Rs. 26,999 — this price is for the identical 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone

This gives you a reason to be a little cautious and sceptical, when picking a new budget phone. You have to decide whether you want 5G connectivity at the cost of other important features, which could be more useful over network support that has not yet been rolled out.

We also talk about some of the options that you can look for if you are tight on budget, or don't want to spend more than Rs. 20,000. There are models including the Moto G71 5G and Moto G51 that offer a decent combination of hardware and software at their prices. You can also check out phones such as the iQoo Z3 or the Redmi Note 11 series — if you are fine with a custom skin on top of Android.

During the discussion, we also offer buying tips that you should keep in mind with budget phones, including why the base model isn't the best option even though it's the most affordable.

Moto G71 5G Review: Near-Perfect for Android Purists

You can listen to all this and more by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

If you are new to our site, you can find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday. So, make sure to tune in each week.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: budget 5G phones, 5G phones, 4G phones, Motorola Moto G71 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5, Redmi Note 11, Oppo F21 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F23, Gadgets 360 podcast, Orbital, Podcast
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse Warns Companies Against Electric-Only Strategy
iPhone 15 Could Come With a Periscope Telephoto Lens: Report
Should You Pick a Budget 5G Phone or a 4G Model?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  3. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  4. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  6. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  7. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New M2 Mac Models
  8. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
  9. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  10. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
  2. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images
  4. Oppo K10 China Variant with Dimensity 8000 SoC Spotted on TENAA
  5. Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must
  6. Apple, Dell, Lenovo More Companies Face Shipment Delay Due to China COVID-19 Curbs
  7. Realme Q5 Pro Launch Confirmed to Take Place on April 20; Design, Specifications Teased
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Multiple Issues With Latest Patch Update: All You Need to Know
  9. Google Lens on Chrome Desktop Now Includes Copy Text, Translate, Image Source Features
  10. The Witcher Season 3 Cast Adds Shang-Chi Star Meng'er Zhang, Robbie Amell From Amazon's Upload
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.