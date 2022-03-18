Technology News
How Asus Plans to Grow Its Presence in India's Laptop Market

On this week’s podcast, we talk with the Asus India Consumer and Gaming PC Chief to discuss the company’s plans in the country.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2022 18:24 IST
How Asus Plans to Grow Its Presence in India's Laptop Market

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus is growing its laptops portfolio in India by bringing new models

Asus has been a known name in the laptop market in India for some time now. The company is known for selling slim and high-performance laptops that come in a variety of shades and sizes. While the PC maker has its ZenBook models to deliver a premium experience, it also has ROG and TUF laptops for gamers and VivoBook for customers looking to get affordable options for their computing needs. Asus also offers a distinct range of form factors — starting from traditional-looking laptops to 2-in-1 models. We take a look at its plans for the Indian market.

On this week's episode of Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital, host Akhil Arora joins Executive Editor Jamshed Avari to talk with Arnold Su, Business Head of System Business Group for Consumer and Gaming PC at Asus India, about how the Taiwanese giant is doing its business in the country and what all it is planning to bring to the market in the coming future.

Su tells us that for Asus, India has grown much faster than other markets around the world despite facing challenges since the beginning of COVID-19 in 2020. He underlines that the growth has been observed across all major segments, including gaming, thin-and-light, and 2-in-1 form factors.

In 2019, the 2-in-1 segment was only four to five percent of the entire India's PC market, but it grew more than 10 percent in 2021, the executive notes.

Unlike the growth of segments including the gaming and 2-in-1 form factors, Asus' affordable ranges of laptops in India have not received a significant response from consumers.

Su says that there are only 15 to 20 percent of consumers who pick sub-Rs. 40,000 models in the country. However, Asus is trying to address the demand for affordable laptops as well.

“What Asus is trying to do is we know if you want to go for the latest technology, you may need to go to the flagship model, but it's not easy for most people to afford the flagship model,” says Su. “So, what we try to do is we bring those features to the mainstream or even entry-level segment and let people here can also experience the latest technology.”

On what new models Asus is planning to bring to India, Su says that the ROG Flow Z13 and ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition that were introduced at CES 2022 will be amongst the new offerings entering the country soon.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition First Impressions: 'Mir' Than Meets the Eye

He also touches upon the potential of exploring the market of foldable laptops with the ZenBook 17 Fold. The laptop was launched globally at this year's CES. It comes with a 17.3-inch display that can be folded into a 12.5-inch screen.

“This is our commitment to Indian customers,” notes Su. “Whatever we launch globally, we will definitely bring to India and this is already happening over the past few years.”

Alongside revealing the launch plans, Su talks about how smartphones have become a challenge for the PC market. We also discuss how Asus as a brand is received in India.

You can listen to all this and more by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above.

In case you are visiting our site for the first time, Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital is available on your favourite platform — be it Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

New Orbital episodes release every Friday — this week is an exception due to the Apple event. So, make sure to tune in each week.

Asus Rog Flow Z13 (2022)

Asus Rog Flow Z13 (2022)

Display 13.00-inch
Resolution 3840x2400 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Storage 1TB
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Asus ZenBook 17 Fold, Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition, Asus ROG Flow Z13, Asus India, Asus ZenBook, Asus, Arnold Su, Gadgets 360 podcast, Orbital, Podcast
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India

