Technology News
loading

Wearable Fan Helps Cats and Dogs Beat the Heat in Japan’s Scorching Summer

The wearable fan is battery operated, is attached to a mesh outfit, and that blows air around an animal’s body.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 August 2022 16:07 IST
Wearable Fan Helps Cats and Dogs Beat the Heat in Japan’s Scorching Summer

Photo Credit: Reuters

The device is priced at JPY 9,900 (roughly Rs. 5,900)

Highlights
  • The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gramme fan
  • The device debuted in early July
  • Sweet Mommy has received around 100 orders for the product

A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs - or cats - that can't shed their fur coats in Japan's blistering summer weather. The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gramme (3-ounce) fan that is attached to a mesh outfit and blows air around an animal's body.

Rei Uzawa, president of maternity clothing maker Sweet Mommy, says she was motivated to create it after seeing her own pet chihuahua exhausted every time it was taken out for a walk in the scorching summer heat.

"There was almost no rainy season this year, so the hot days came early, and in that sense, I think we developed a product that is right for the market," she said.

After the rainy season in Tokyo ended in late June, the Japanese capital suffered the longest heatwave on record with temperatures up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) for nine days. Soaring energy prices and the threat of power shortages during the recent heatwave had boosted expectations the government would restart some of the dozens of nuclear reactors idled after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

"I usually use dry ice packs (to keep the dog cool). But I think it's easier to walk my dog if we have this fan," said Mami Kumamoto, 48, owner of a miniature poodle named Pudding and a terrier named Maco.

The device debuted in early July and Sweet Mommy has received around 100 orders for the product, Uzawa said. It comes in five different sizes and is priced at JPY 9,900 (roughly Rs. 5,900).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wearable fans, Sweet Mommy
Axie Infinity CEO Moved Funds to Binance Before Disclosing Ronin Bridge Hack

Related Stories

Wearable Fan Helps Cats and Dogs Beat the Heat in Japan’s Scorching Summer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Announced, Deals Teased
  4. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  5. Samsung Begins Pre-Booking of Next Galaxy Smartphones in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
  8. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Wearable Fan Helps Cats and Dogs Beat the Heat in Japan’s Scorching Summer
  2. Axie Infinity CEO Moved Funds to Binance Before Disclosing Ronin Bridge Hack
  3. Xiaomi 12T Series Internal Testing Tipped to Have Started in Asia, Europe Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. IT-BPM Industry to Add 3 Lakh Jobs by March 2023 Amid Rapid Adoption of Emerging Technology: Report
  5. China Corruption Watchdog Probing Head of State-Backed Chip-Focused ‘Big Fund’: Details
  6. Vivo Y02s With Mediatek Helio P35 Listed on Official Website: Launch Expected Soon
  7. How a Humanoid Robot Is Helping Scientists Explore Shipwrecks
  8. Global Chromebook Shipments Declined by 51.4 Percent in Q2 2022, Tablet Shipments See 0.15 Percent Growth: IDC
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.2 Launched in India: All Details
  10. Electric Vehicles Going Mainstream; Fire Incidents Help Industry Mature, Focus on Quality, Ather CEO Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.