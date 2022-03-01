Technology News
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26

Zain Nadella was born with cerebral palsy.

By Dina Bass, Bloomberg | Updated: 1 March 2022 11:57 IST
Since taking on the CEO’s role in 2014, Nadella has focused Microsoft on designing products

Highlights
  • Satya Nadella took on the CEO's role in 2014
  • Zain Nadella received much of his treatment from the Children's Hospital
  • Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music

Microsoft said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya and his wife Anu, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy.

The software maker told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The message asked executives to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately.

Since taking on the CEO's role in 2014, Nadella has focused the company on designing products to better serve users with disabilities and cited lessons he learned raising and supporting Zain. Last year, the Children's Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, joined with the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research.

“Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him,” Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children's Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board, which was shared with Microsoft executives.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP


 
 

