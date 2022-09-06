Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Others
  • Others News
  • Reliance to Acquire Majority Stake in Solar Energy Software Developer SenseHawk for $32 Million

Reliance to Acquire Majority Stake in Solar Energy Software Developer SenseHawk for $32 Million

Reliance's acquisition of SenseHawk is expected to completed by the end of 2022.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 6 September 2022 17:25 IST
Reliance to Acquire Majority Stake in Solar Energy Software Developer SenseHawk for $32 Million

Photo Credit: Reuters

SenseHawk has previously worked with over 140 customers in 15 countries

Highlights
  • Reliance will get a 79.4 percent stake in SenseHawk as part of the deal
  • The deal includes funding for future growth, R&D, product rollout
  • Reliance plans to enable over 100GW solar energy by 2030

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced on Monday that it has signed an agreement with California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk to acquire a majority stake in the company. The deal is worth $32 million (roughly Rs. 260 crore), "including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and R&D." Reliance expects to complete the takeover by the end of this year. This deal is seemingly in line with the conglomerate's aggressive push for renewable energy. SenseHawk has reportedly assisted 15 in adopting new technology for their over 600 sites and assets totalling over 100GW.

RIL issued a statement on Monday confirming its $32 million deal with SenseHawk for a 79.4 percent stake in the company.

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani, spoke on the acquisition expressing RIL's commitment to revolutionise the Green Energy sector. He envisions enabling over 100GW of solar energy by the end of 2030.

SenseHawk is a California-based software developer that specialises in making software-based management tools for the solar industry. Previously, SenseHawk has helped over 140 customers in 15 countries in adopting new technologies for their assets totalling over 100GW.

This acquisition is subject to regulatory and customary closing conditions, however, is expected to be completed before the end of 2022.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance, Reliance Industries, SenseHawk, Solar Energy, RIL
Huawei Mate 50 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Tipped to Pack Larger Camera Lenses Than iPhone 13 Pro, Case Colours Leak Online

Related Stories

Reliance to Acquire Majority Stake in Solar Energy Software Developer SenseHawk for $32 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  2. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Launched in India: Details Here
  4. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  6. The 57 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in September
  7. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  10. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Tipped to Pack Larger Camera Lenses Than iPhone 13 Pro, Case Colours Leak Online
  2. Reliance to Acquire Majority Stake in Solar Energy Software Developer SenseHawk for $32 Million
  3. Huawei Mate 50 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Shoots Through the Roof as Proof-of-Stake Switch Nears
  5. US CHIPS Act: Department of Commerce Reveals Implementation Strategy for $50 Billion Semiconductor Investments
  6. Robinhood Enables Deposits, Withdrawals of MATIC Token on Polygon: Here's What It Means for Traders
  7. Netflix to Ban Crypto-Related Commercials on Ad-Supported Subscription: Report
  8. Government Working on New Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
  9. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature Colour Changing Rear Panel
  10. Realme Watch 3 Pro With Bluetooth Calling, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones With Titanium Drivers Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.