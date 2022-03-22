Technology News
Oyo to Offer Free Accommodation to Ukraine Refugees

Oyo is also channelling resources to help raise funds for NGOs.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 22 March 2022 17:35 IST
Oyo to Offer Free Accommodation to Ukraine Refugees

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Oyo aggregates bookings for budget hotels around the world

Highlights
  • Oyo has appealed to owners in Poland to open their homes to refugees
  • Stays will be free for refugees who cannot pay for them
  • Oyo will help cover homeowners' operational expenses

Oyo announced on Tuesday that it will offer free accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine. Starting with Poland, the homegrown hospitality technology platform has initiated concerted efforts to appeal to its 600-plus Belvilla homeowners on its platform in Poland to open their holiday homes to refugees.

"These stays will be free for refugees who cannot pay for them, and the costs will be borne by the company and its homeowners, who volunteer to host refugees. The company will support administratively, and help cover operational expenses incurred by the homeowners," Oyo said in a statement.

Commenting on the move, Oyo founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, "We are deeply inspired by our homeowners who are opening their homes and hearts to people in dire need. We are committed to supporting them and driving this effort in every way we can. We will continue to explore every avenue to ensure all possible support for refugees in European countries".

He further said the company is also in conversation with multiple organisations locally to ensure that refugees are matched with available accommodation in the region.

"At Oyo, we are also channelling resources to help raise funds for NGOs, who are at the forefront of this crisis," Agarwal said.

The hospitality platform further said it is also encouraging not only homeowners in Poland but also those in other European countries to open up their homes. It is also in conversation with non-profits organisations for partnering to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers who are fleeing Ukraine are matched with available housing facilities.

Oyo said it has also launched a fundraiser campaign, encouraging its employees and the public at large for voluntary donations. The funds collected will go back to homeowners, opening up their homes to refugees and non-profit organisations aiding in housing the refugees.

The company has thousands of homes across Europe. Oyo's European business of vacation homes, through its subsidiary Oyo Vacation Homes, (OVH) operates multiple brands - Belvilla by Oyo, DanCenter and Traum-Ferienwohnungen.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oyo, Ukraine

Further reading: Oyo, Ukraine
Oyo to Offer Free Accommodation to Ukraine Refugees
