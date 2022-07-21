Technology News
loading

NITI Aayog Offers Roadmap for Licensing, Regulation for Digital Banks: Report

The think tank recommended the issuance of a restricted digital bank license to such financial entities.

By ANI | Updated: 21 July 2022 10:41 IST
NITI Aayog Offers Roadmap for Licensing, Regulation for Digital Banks: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Rupixen

The Indian government has proposed to set up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country

Highlights
  • NITI Aayog report has been prepared on inter-ministerial consultations
  • UPI recorded transactions worth Rs 7.7 trillion in October 2021
  • India's MSMEs are said to contribute 30 percent to the GDP

Government think tank NITI Aayog has made a case and offered a template and roadmap for a licensing and regulatory regime for digital banks that focuses on avoiding any regulatory or policy arbitrage and offers a level playing field to incumbents as well as competitors. In a report titled 'Digital Banks - A Proposal for Licensing and Regulatory Regime for India', the think tank recommended the issuance of a restricted digital bank license to such financial entities. It mooted for a 'full-scale' digital bank license.

The methodology for the licensing and regulatory template offered by the report is based on four factors such as entry barriers, competition, business restrictions, and technological neutrality.

Taking forward the agenda of fintech innovations, and marking 75 years of India's independence, the government in its Budget for 2022-23 proposed to set up 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country by scheduled commercial banks.

The report also maps prevalent business models in this domain. It highlights the challenges presented by the 'partnership model' of neo-banking--which has emerged in India due to a regulatory vacuum and in the absence of a digital bank license.

Given the need for leveraging technology effectively to cater to the needs of banking in India, this report studies the prevailing gaps, the niches that remain underserved, and the global regulatory best practices in licensing digital banks, said CEO Parameswaran Iyer while releasing the report.

In recent years, India has made rapid strides in furthering financial inclusion catalyzed by the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana for the unversed. However, credit penetration remains a policy challenge, especially for the nation's MSMEs that contribute 30 percent to GDP, 45 percent to manufacturing output, and 40 percent to exports, while creating employment for a significant section of the population.

Financial inclusion has only been furthered by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has witnessed extraordinary adoption. UPI recorded over 4.2 billion transactions worth Rs 7.7 trillion in October 2021.

The NITI Aayog report has been prepared based on inter-ministerial consultations. Last year, NITI Aayog released a discussion paper on the subject for wider stakeholder consultations. Comments received from 24 organizations were examined and suitably addressed in the final report.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NITI Aayog, Digital Bank
House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Prequel Reveals Plot Details, Battle for Succession
Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS Earbuds Launched in India, Offer ANC, Up to 31-Hour Playback Time

Related Stories

NITI Aayog Offers Roadmap for Licensing, Regulation for Digital Banks: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  2. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  3. OnePlus 10T 5G Set to Launch on August 3 at NYC Launch Event: Details
  4. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Goes on Sale in India at 7pm Today: Details Here
  8. WhatsApp Feature to Create Facebook-Like Avatars in Development: Report
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  10. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Metro Awards 300 Permits for E-Autos Driven by Women for Last-Mile Commuter Connectivity
  2. FIFA 23 Announced: Trailer, Release Date, Price, Pre-Order, PC System Requirements, Cross-Play, and Women's Leagues
  3. Brazil to Get First Local Marketplace for Tokenised Stocks, Launched by Fintech Firm BEE4
  4. Maruti Suzuki Believes Government Will Support ‘Green’ Tech Beyond EVs, CEO Says
  5. Polygon Launches zkEVM Scaling Solution: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Says Foldable Phone Shipments Touched 10 Million in 2021, Teases Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4
  7. WhatsApp Feature That Lets Users Create Avatars, Share Them as Stickers Spotted in Development: Report
  8. DALL-E AI Text to Image Tool Enters Beta Testing, OpenAI to Invite 1 Million Users on Waitlist
  9. South Korea to Localise 50 Percent of Chip Materials Supply by 2030 in Bid to Strengthen Industry
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Goes on Sale in India at 7pm Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.