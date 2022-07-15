The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework. While IIT Madras has secured the first rank in the engineering category, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay were in second and third place, respectively. The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. In the overall category, IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru at second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third. Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU at second spot and Jamia Millia Islamia at the third position.

As previously mentioned, IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, according to the rankings shared by the ministry. Here is a list of the top 10 engineering institutions in India:

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Among pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard has bagged the top rank. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad is the second best in the category while Panjab University, Chandigarh has been ranked third.

Five out of ten best colleges in the category are from Delhi with Miranda House topping the chart. Hindu College has bagged the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai is at the third spot.

AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the category followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore. IIM Ahmedabad is the best management institution in the country followed by IIM Bengaluru and IIM Calcutta.