Technology News
loading

NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Best Engineering College in India, Check Full List

IIT Delhi and IIT Madras were in second and third place, respectively, after IIT Madras, which bagged the top spot.

By Press Trust of India with NDTV inputs | Updated: 15 July 2022 15:33 IST
NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Best Engineering College in India, Check Full List

Photo Credit: IIT Madras

The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday

Highlights
  • IISc Bengaluru was declared the top university is followed by JNU
  • AIIMS Delhi announced to be the best medical college in the country
  • IIM Ahmedabad is the best management institution in India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras bagged the top spot among educational institutions in the country for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework. While IIT Madras has secured the first rank in the engineering category, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay were in second and third place, respectively. The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. In the overall category, IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru at second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third. Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU at second spot and Jamia Millia Islamia at the third position.

As previously mentioned, IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, according to the rankings shared by the ministry. Here is a list of the top 10 engineering institutions in India:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
  5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  7. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
  8. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  9. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
  10. National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Among pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard has bagged the top rank. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad is the second best in the category while Panjab University, Chandigarh has been ranked third.

Five out of ten best colleges in the category are from Delhi with Miranda House topping the chart. Hindu College has bagged the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai is at the third spot.

AIIMS Delhi is the best medical college in the category followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore. IIM Ahmedabad is the best management institution in the country followed by IIM Bengaluru and IIM Calcutta.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT, AIIMS Delhi
Wordle: The Party Game Set to Release as Multiplayer Board Game on October 1

Related Stories

NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Best Engineering College in India, Check Full List
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  2. Can Nothing Phone 1's 'Pure Instinct' Bring the Joy Back? Here's What We Think
  3. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  4. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  5. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  6. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
  7. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  10. Railways Launches Real-Time Tracking Of Mumbai Local Trains On its App
#Latest Stories
  1. Thor Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Reportedly Received a Mandate to Keep MCU Movie Under 2 Hours
  2. NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Best Engineering College in India, Check Full List
  3. Wordle: The Party Game Set to Release as Multiplayer Board Game on October 1
  4. Polygon Picked by Walt Disney to Participate in Its Accelerator Program: Here's What It Means
  5. Mastercard Teams With Digital Assets Gateway Provider Fasset to Drive Crypto Adoption in Indonesia
  6. Xiaomi India Elevates Muralikrishnan B to President, 1 Month After Leadership Rejig
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 18 Launch
  8. NASA’s James Webb Telescope to Help Study Early Cosmic History, Identify Life Outside Our Solar System
  9. Bitcoin Manages to Climb Yet Again to Hold Above $20,500 While Altcoins Try and Wipe Early Week Losses
  10. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Images, Specifications Leaked: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.