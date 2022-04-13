Technology News
loading

Infosys to Move Business Out of Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Infosys joined the corporate boycott of Russia and said it will look for alternate options.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2022 18:28 IST
Infosys to Move Business Out of Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Photo Credit: Reuters

Infosys said it expected annual revenue growth of 13 percent to 15 percent

Highlights
  • Infosys deals in the quarter rose $2.3 billion (roughly Rs. 17,525 crore)
  • The company posted 110 gross client additions
  • Revenue rose 22.7 percent to Rs. 32,276 crore

Infosys on Wednesday joined the corporate boycott of Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, saying it would move its business out of the country and pursue alternate options.

The move aligns India's No.2 software services firm with several global peers such as Oracle and SAP SE and was disclosed alongside a strong earnings report.

Speaking to media at its Bengaluru headquarters, Infosys said it expected annual revenue growth of 13 percent to 15 percent in constant-currency terms as it wins more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.

Rising investments in areas from cloud computing to cyber security during the pandemic have propped up demand for services provided by Infosys and rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, helping the companies rake in billions of dollars in contracts.

Infosys said large deal signings in the January to March quarter rose to $2.3 billion (roughly Rs. 17,525 crore), from $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 16,000 crore) a year earlier. The company posted 110 gross client additions, compared with 130 additions last year.

Revenue rose 22.7 percent to Rs. 32,276 crore due to the strong performance of the company's mainstay financial services and insurance business, which grew 16.4 percent.

Consolidated net profit climbed to Rs. 5,686 crore, from Rs. 5,076 crore a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infosys, Russia, Ukraine
OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV

Related Stories

Infosys to Move Business Out of Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  4. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  6. Oppo A57 5G With 90Hz Display, Dimensity 810 SoC Goes Official
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  8. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  9. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  10. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R Appears in Amazon India Advertising, OnePlus Ace Rear Design Leaked
  2. WeWork to Partner With Yardi Systems to Develop Tool For Companies to Manage Employees And Office Space
  3. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Keyboard Update Brings Improved Clipboard, Text Correction Features
  5. Infosys to Move Business Out of Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
  6. OnePlus Collaborates With JioPages to Bring Web Browsing on OnePlus TV
  7. Dogecoin May Soon Be Able to Function Offline, Thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, Galaxy S23 May Not Feature MediaTek SoCs
  9. Animoca Brands Acquires French Racing Game Studio of Need for Speed Fame
  10. Google Bringing Meet Directly to Docs, Slides, Sheets in the Same Tab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.