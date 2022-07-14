Technology News
  Infosys to Acquire Denmark Based BASE Life Science for EUR 10 Million to Strengthen Footprint in Europe

Infosys to Acquire Denmark-Based BASE Life Science for EUR 10 Million to Strengthen Footprint in Europe

Infosys-BASE deal is expected to close during the second quarter of current fiscal.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 July 2022 00:43 IST
Infosys to Acquire Denmark-Based BASE Life Science for EUR 10 Million to Strengthen Footprint in Europe

Photo Credit: Reuters

Infosys is looking forward to deepen its expertise in life sciences domain

Highlights
  • Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio
  • The deal will scale Infosys' digital transformation capabilities
  • In May this year, Infosys joined the corporate boycott of Russia

Infosys on Wednesday said it will acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for EUR 110 million (nearly Rs. 900 crore) in an all-cash deal.

The acquisition will deepen Infosys' expertise in life sciences domain as well as strengthen its footprint across Europe.

"This acquisition augments Infosys' deep life sciences expertise, and expands our footprint further in the Nordics region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions.

"We are excited to welcome BASE life science and its leadership team into the Infosys family," Infosys president Ravi Kumar S said.

The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of current fiscal.

BASE brings to Infosys, domain experts with commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality knowhow.

"Backed by a team of data science specialists, BASE is at the frontier of the latest technological developments and trends. It has a strong focus on Data & AI, and the ability to bridge and integrate business logic and technology, driving insights for better health outcomes.

"The company has about 200 of the finest, multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain," the filing said.

Together with Infosys, BASE will further expand its portfolio of expertise into Consumer Health, Animal Health, MedTech and Genomics segments.

"With Infosys as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our expansion internationally and create development opportunities for our people," BASE life science CEO Martin Woergaard said.

In May this year, Infosys joined the corporate boycott of Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, saying it would move its business out of the country and pursue alternate options.

The move aligns India's No. 2 software services firm with several global peers such as Oracle and SAP SE and was disclosed alongside a strong earnings report.

Speaking to media at its Bengaluru headquarters, Infosys said it expected annual revenue growth of 13 percent to 15 percent in constant-currency terms as it wins more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.

Further reading: Infosys, BASE, Russia, Europe
Infosys to Acquire Denmark-Based BASE Life Science for EUR 10 Million to Strengthen Footprint in Europe
