India vs Australia Second T20: Where, When, and How to Watch

India vs Australia Second Mastercard T20I will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 September 2022 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: BCCI

India vs Australia T20I will be played in Nagpur

Highlights
  • India vs Australia T20I can be watched on Star Sports
  • The commentary will be available in Hindi as well
  • India vs Australia 2nd T20I may see team changes

India vs Australia second Mastercard T20 international will have millions of eyes as the Blue army looks to bounce from a defeat it incurred in the first match. While the batsmen performed well, it was bowlers who failed to deliver on the occasion and gave away the match. The butter fingers of fielders and lack of any planning saw Australia beat India in a high-scoring game. The second match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur and can be watched in multiple ways.

What time is the India vs Australia T20 match?

The India vs Australia T20 international match is scheduled to take place today, September 23, at 7:30pm IST at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The toss for the match will take place half an hour before the match kicks off, at 7pm IST.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022?

The India vs Australia T20 international match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Select HD channels. The match will also stream live on Disney+ Hotstar.

A bruised India will look to hit back at buoyant Australia who won the last T20 with four wickets in Mohali. India batting looks sorted and even after captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had an off day, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya ensured India put up a good total. However, blunt bowling in death overs by Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well as Umesh Yadav, who made a comeback in T20 international after a long pause, gave the match away.

India (probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah/Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/R Ashwin

India must be looking forward to bringing some changes in the team. If Jasprit Bumrah is declared fit, he may replace Umesh Yadav in the bowling attack.

The Australian team will be led by their captain Aaron Finch and is expected to include Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
