Technology News
loading

India, EU Launch Trade and Technology Council to Deepen Strategic Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen held bilateral talks in New Delhi.

By ANI | Updated: 25 April 2022 14:03 IST
India, EU Launch Trade and Technology Council to Deepen Strategic Cooperation

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @vonderleyen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and EU chief discussed ways to take India-EU partnership forward

Highlights
  • The partnership aims at deepening cooperation between the EU and India
  • EU chief earlier today met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar
  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is coming up in EU-India's discussions

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks in New Delhi on Monday and agreed to launch the EU-India Trade and Technology Council while also committing to strengthen the strategic partnership. The European Commission, in a press statement, said this strategic coordination mechanism will allow both partners to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security, and thus deepen cooperation in these fields between the EU and India.

Both sides agreed that rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement.

According to the statement, the Trade and Technology Council will provide the political steer and the necessary structure to operationalise political decisions, coordinate technical work, and report to the political level to ensure implementation and follow-up in areas that are important for sustainable progress of European and Indian economies.

"Even as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we are confident that the shared values and common interests of the EU and India offer a strong basis to intensify mutually beneficial and deeper strategic cooperation," the press statement read.

The decision to set up a Trade and Technology Council will be the first for India with any of its partners and the second for the European Union following the first one it has set up with the US.

"They reviewed progress in the vibrant India-EU Strategic Partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade, climate, digital technology and people-to-people ties," tweeted MEA after the meeting.

EU chief earlier today met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and discussed ways to take the India-EU partnership forward and exchanged views on the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

EU chief met Jaishankar shortly after she visited Rajghat today to pay respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

EU-India's broad economic agenda, with a focus on the free trade agreement, investment protection agreement and Geographical Indications agreement is on the agenda.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is also coming up in discussions.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Narendra Modi, Ursula von der Leyen, EU India Trade and Technology Council, Russia, Ukraine
Apple Informs Developers It is Removing Outdated Apps From the App Store: Reports
Nissan, Toyota Announce Plans to Add to Japan’s Dominance in Metaverse With Visual Treats

Related Stories

India, EU Launch Trade and Technology Council to Deepen Strategic Cooperation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax In 2c Set to Launch in India on April 26, Company Announces
  2. Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units
  3. Moto G52 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India
  4. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: The Biggest Android Tablet
  10. How to Pre-Order PS5, Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in Today’s Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. BGMI Special Ghatak Voice Pack Now Available, New Character 'Victor' Announced
  2. Shiba Inu Launches SHIB Burning Portal to Reward Community Members and Reduce Total Circulation
  3. Apple Working on Satellite Connectivity for Apple Watch; New iMac Model With M3 Chip for 2023: Mark Gurman
  4. Micromax In 2c Launch Date Set for April 26: Price, Specifications Expected
  5. Nissan, Toyota Announce Plans to Add to Japan’s Dominance in Metaverse With Visual Treats
  6. Infinix Smart 6 India Launch Date Set as April 27, Will Feature 64GB Storage and Fingerprint Sensor
  7. Poco F4 GT Specifications and Renders Leak Ahead of Tuesday Launch, Tip Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Rebrand
  8. India, EU Launch Trade and Technology Council to Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  9. Apple Informs Developers It is Removing Outdated Apps From the App Store: Reports
  10. Google Files Pixel Watch Trademark; Allegedly Leaked Live Images Reveal Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.