Technology News
loading

Google Reportedly Developing a Snore, Cough Detection Feature for Pixel, Android

The Snore and Cough detection feature was spotted on a string in the latest update of Google Health Study.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 27 May 2022 16:34 IST
Google Reportedly Developing a Snore, Cough Detection Feature for Pixel, Android

Photo Credit: Google Play

Google Health Studies has recently received an update

Highlights
  • Google snore and cough algorithm likely to release as bedside monitoring
  • Google expected to roll out the feature on Pixel phones first
  • It is unclear if the feature will be Pixel exclusive

Google is reportedly working on integrating snore and cough detection in Pixel smartphones and/or Android. In the latest Google Health Studies update strings, a sleep audio collection study was spotted, currently available only to Google employees. The cough and snore algorithms will likely translate into a bedside monitoring feature on Android. It is yet to be confirmed by the company if the new features will be Pixel exclusive or will be available on Android. It is also unknown if the new features will come with Google Fit or Clock.

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google is currently working on bringing a new feature for detection of snores and coughs. In a string of the latest update of Google Health Studies a Sleep Audio Collection study was reportedly spotted that is only available to Google employees currently.

The string reportedly added that to participate in the study a user must be a full-time employee of Google with a smartphone running Android. It also outlined that the environmental condition required for the study is that only one adult must sleep in one room and the subject must not be an employee of the competitor company.

Google explained that the Health Sensing team is actively working to offer an advanced suite of sensing capabilities and algorithms to devices running Android, the report said. It is said to be aimed towards providing users with insightful information about their sleep. It is expected that the Cough and Snore algorithms will make their way to Android devices as bedside monitoring feature that will also work in privacy preserving manner.

The internet giant has not made it clear if the Snore and Cough detection features will come to all Android devices or just the Google Pixel lineup. It is being speculated that the features will arrive first of Pixel phones. It is also unknown if the feature will come with the Google Fit app or the Clock app.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Android, Google Pixel, Google Fit, Google Health Studies
China's Huobi Acquires Latin American Exchange Bitex to Expand Footprint

Related Stories

Google Reportedly Developing a Snore, Cough Detection Feature for Pixel, Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  4. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  5. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
  6. Texas Shooting: How Social Media Fail to Spot Trail of Hints Left by Gunmen
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  8. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Review
  9. Motorola Phone With 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon
  10. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 10 Series Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022, Could Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset
  2. BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  3. Qubo Smart Dash Cam With Artificial Intelligence, HD Video Recording Launched in India: Details
  4. Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes
  5. Oppo F17, A73 Receiving Android 12-Based ColorOS Update
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update
  7. MIT Researchers Believe Targeting Treatments to This Brain Circuit May Reverse Memory Decline
  8. Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report
  9. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Announced With One Month Validity: Details
  10. Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.