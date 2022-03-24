Technology News
loading

GIF Inventor Steve Wilhite Dies at 74 After Battling COVID-19

Steve Wilhite’s obituary states that "even with all his accomplishments, he remained a very humble, kind, and good man."

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 March 2022 13:08 IST
GIF Inventor Steve Wilhite Dies at 74 After Battling COVID-19

Photo Credit: YouTube (Screenshot)/ The Webby Awards

Stephen Wilhite receiving his Webby Lifetime Achievement Award in New York in 2013

Highlights
  • Stephen Wilhite invented the GIF in 1987
  • 25 years later, he received a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award
  • GIFs are now an ubiquitous component of online life

Stephen Wilhite, an American computer scientist and the creator of the GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) died of COVID-19 on March 14 at the age of 74. Wilhite invented the GIF in 1987, while working as an engineering lead at CompuServe, an early internet service provider now owned by Verizon. He got a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award in New York in 2013, on the 25th anniversary of the GIF. He retired from America Online as the principal architect. Wilhite is survived by Kathaleen, his wife, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Today, the GIF is a ubiquitous component of online life, a valuable tool for expression and communication. GIFs are commonly used for reactions, messages, jokes, and animated online memes. It's a little surreal to think of a computer scientist in the 1980s creating the foundation for a veritable language of short videos that would almost certainly be utilised by future generations he would never meet.

However, Wilhite did not invent the format for that reason. In the late 1980s, CompuServe offered them to allow “high-quality, high-resolution graphics to be displayed on a variety of graphics hardware”, and was “intended as an exchange and display mechanism for graphics images”. Those days, in comparison to what they are now, internet speeds were sluggish. Dial-up connections were painfully slow, and interoperability issues made image downloads much more difficult.

A report by The New York Times states that Wilhite's first image was a picture of an aeroplane.

Wilhite's obituary states that “even with all his accomplishments, he remained a very humble, kind, and good man”. He enjoyed travelling and was an avid camper.

Wilhite's acceptance speech for the Webby Lifetime Achievement Award was a GIF that he flashed on the big screen at the event, where he iterated the pronunciation as “JIF”, and not “GIF”.

Here's how Wilhite used the awards event to explain how to pronounce GIF:

Wilhite also told The New York Times in the same interview that, “The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations. They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,' pronounced ‘jif.' End of story.”

The Oxford American Dictionary named GIF the word of the year in 2012, beating a number of other contenders.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stephen Wilhite, GIF, COVID 19, Coronavirus, GIF Creator, GIF Creator Dead
Bitcoin, Ether Overcome Hiccups to Remain Bullish While Dogecoin Posts Massive Gains
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Interested in Exploring Chip Manufacturing With Intel
GIF Inventor Steve Wilhite Dies at 74 After Battling COVID-19
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  2. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Series Design Schematics Leak, Tip Size Differences
  5. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  6. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  7. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Production Said to Have Begun in Various Regions, Tipped to Be a Mid-Range Tablet
  2. Apple Planning to Unveil 15-Inch MacBook Air, New iPad, More Offerings in 2023: Report
  3. WhatsApp for Android Brings Back Resumable Voice Recordings to Beta Testers; Testing Stickers Tab on UWP App
  4. GIF Inventor Steve Wilhite Dies at 74 After Battling COVID-19
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Report Battery Drain, Calling Bugs After Android 12 Update
  6. Mai: Netflix Unveils Trailer, April Release Date, Poster for Sakshi Tanwar Web Series
  7. Thailand Bans Crypto Payments, Businesses to Have Until End of April to Adhere to New Law
  8. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Schematics Leak Tipping Size Differences From Last Generation
  9. Stranger Things 4 First Look Photos, Full Cast, Synopsis, Directors’ List Out
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.