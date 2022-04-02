Technology News
  Facebook Parent Meta No Longer Requiring COVID Booster Shots for Staff in US Offices

Facebook-Parent Meta No Longer Requiring COVID Booster Shots for Staff in US Offices

Meta previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 April 2022 13:27 IST
Facebook-Parent Meta No Longer Requiring COVID Booster Shots for Staff in US Offices

Google is also preparing for employees to return to its Silicon Valley offices this month

Highlights
  • Meta introduced remote working due to spread of COVID-19
  • Google employees will return to its Silicon Valley offices this month
  • Primary vaccination requirement remains in place to enter Meta offices

Facebook-owner Meta is no longer requiring employees to have COVID-19 boosters to enter its offices in the United States, a company spokesperson said on Friday. The social media company previously said that all workers returning to the office would have to present proof of their booster jabs, while the company monitored the Omicron variant situation.

"We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance, and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended. The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," said Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton.

Last month, Twitter's new chief Parag Agrawal said it will reopen offices globally in March but let people work remotely if they wish.

Google is also preparing for employees to return to its Silicon Valley offices this month, with the expectation they will work from home only a couple of days a week. Tech company campuses were abandoned early in the pandemic as the spread of COVID-19 caused a societal shift to working remotely.

"Business travel is back effective immediately, and all global Twitter offices will open starting on March 15," Agrawal said in a series of tweets. "Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes WFH (work from home) full-time forever."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Facebook, Meta, COVID-19, Google, Twitter, Work From Home
