Dizo from Realme Techlife unveiled the Dizo Trimmer Kit for the Indian market last week. This 4-in-1 multi-grooming kit is now set to go on sale in the country on Tuesday. The brand claims that the trimmer can provide up to 240 minutes of runtime per charge. It offers 40 length settings with a precision of 0.5mm. It is equipped with highly durable 420 stainless steel blades that have rounded edges to prevent injuries. In addition, the blades are said to be self-sharpening to prevent them from going dull after long use.

Dizo Trimmer Kit price in India, availability

The Dizo Trimmer Kit will be available in India at a launch price of Rs. 999. It is set to go on sale on August 23 at 12pm IST via Flipkart.

Dizo Trimmer Kit

It is a 4-in-1 grooming kit that comes with four attachments — a 0.5mm to 10mm comb, a 10mm to 20mm comb, a nose/ear trimmer, and a standard trimmer. The Dizo Trimmer Kit features a control knob that offers a precision of 0.5mm with 40 length settings.

It packs a long-lasting 1,300mAh battery that is said to provide up to 240 minutes of runtime, which might be ideal for three months of use. The Dizo Trimmer Kit supports USB Type-C fast charging with a 10-minute charge claimed to provide up to 15 minutes of runtime. In addition, it is believed to take up to 180 minutes to get completely charged. There is also an LED indicator to keep track of the battery life.

The Dizo Trimmer Kit is rated at IPX5 for water resistance, so it can be completely washed with water. It is designed to be travel-friendly with safety features like a Travel Lock that prevents the trimmer from accidentally getting powered on. In addition, its auto-switch off feature automatically turns the trimmer after it runs continuously for 10 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.