Technology News
loading

Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads

Around 30 Taiwanese parts manufacturers have suspended production.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2022 13:25 IST
Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads

Photo Credit: Reuters

China has put Shanghai under a lockdown since late March

Highlights
  • Global companies have been diversifying their supply chains
  • The companies would be closed until next Tuesday
  • Comapnies say it was "hard to estimate" the financial impact

Around 30 Taiwanese companies, many making electronics parts, said on Wednesday that government COVID-19 control measures in eastern China had led them to suspend production until at least next week, as disruption from the measures spreads.

China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

Global companies, from mobile phone to chip makers, are highly dependent on China and Southeast Asia for production and have been diversifying their supply chains after the pandemic caused havoc.

The Taiwanese companies making announcements to the stock exchange included Asia Electronic Material Co Ltd, which makes parts for laptops, mobile phones and digital cameras.

It said its plant in Kunshan would be closed until next Tuesday, adding it was "hard to estimate" the financial impact.

EFUN Technology Co Ltd, which makes parts for liquid crystal displays, said its plant in nearby Suzhou would also be closed until Tuesday, and would resume operations when the government gave the go-ahead, though added it did not foresee a financial impact for the time being.

Chip substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp, which also supplies Apple Inc and Intel, said late on Tuesday its Kunshan operations closure would also extend to next Tuesday.

It said it was "integrating" its resources and manufacturing to lessen the impact on customers, adding its two Kunshan subsidiaries accounted for around 13 percent of consolidated revenue in the first quarter of this year.

However, some companies said they had applied to continue operations under a "closed loop" system, with workers isolated inside, including the Kunshan automotive electronics operations of Wieson Technologies Co Ltd.

Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple, said earlier on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wieson, Pegatron, COVID-19
Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu to Crypto Listing, Meme Coin Registers Significant Growth After Weeks
Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  2. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  3. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Moon Knight Episode 3 Recap: Turning Back the Night in Egypt
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  7. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
#Latest Stories
  1. Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study
  2. Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director
  3. Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads
  4. Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu to Crypto Listing, Meme Coin Registers Significant Growth After Weeks
  5. DuckDuckGo Desktop Browser With Privacy-Focussed Features Debuts for Mac Users
  6. NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus
  7. WhatsApp Communities Tab on Android Under Testing, 'Order' Shortcut for Business Users
  8. Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return
  9. Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others
  10. New Mac mini Model Spotted in Apple Studio Display Firmware, Tipped to Feature Updated Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.