Technology News
loading

Apple Store Workers in the US Working to Unionise: Report

The move comes against the backdrop of unionisation efforts gaining momentum at large US corporations, including Amazon and Starbucks.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 February 2022 11:38 IST
Apple Store Workers in the US Working to Unionise: Report

The report said employee groups at at least two Apple retail stores are backed by major national unions

Highlights
  • Apple has 270 stores in the country
  • At least six more locations are at less advanced stages
  • The company had decided to temporarily shutter several outlets

Employees at many Apple stores in the United States are working to unionise, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the efforts.

The move comes against the backdrop of unionisation efforts gaining momentum at large US corporations, including Amazon and Starbucks.

The report said employee groups at at least two Apple retail stores are backed by major national unions and are preparing to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in the near future.

At least six more locations are at less advanced stages in the unionisation process, the report said, adding that Apple employees more than 65,000 retail workers.

Apple and the NLRB did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Apple has 270 stores in the country and made 36 percent of its total $365.82 billion (roughly Rs. 27,24,730 crore) net sales in fiscal 2021 through its retail stores and website, according to a regulatory filing.

Its boss Tim Cook's pay last year was 1,447 times that of the average employee at the tech giant, fueled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of nearly $100 million (roughly Rs. 745 crore).

The company had decided to temporarily shutter several outlets across the United States during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, it planned to give store workers one-time bonus of as much as $1,000 (roughly Rs. 74,500), Bloomberg News had reported in September, amid tight labour market conditions and unrest among employees.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, Amazon, Starbucks
WhatsApp Testing New Voice Calling Interface for Beta Testers on iOS: Report
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Tipped, Earbuds Get Bluetooth Certification

Related Stories

Apple Store Workers in the US Working to Unionise: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  3. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Launched in India: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 11S Sale Begins in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  8. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Set for February 24: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra to Launch in India Today
  10. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Ceramic White Colour Variant Launched With 512GB Storage: Price, Specifications
  2. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones With Game Mode, Up to 18-Hour Battery Launched in India
  3. Daiwa Smart TVs With Cloud TV OS, Voice Assistant Support, 32-Inch and 39-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India
  4. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Doesn't Think a 'Crypto Winter' Is Bad for the Market: Here's Why
  5. Bulgarian Stock Exchange Enables Trading of Crypto Instruments With 8 Bitcoin, Ether-Based ETNs
  6. Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event
  8. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger 681 Million Light-Years From Earth
  9. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. New State Mobile Introduces Mileage Points to Offer Special Rewards to Gamers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.