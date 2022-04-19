Technology News
loading

Apple's New York City Store Workers Want to Establish a Union

Workers from at least three other Apple stores are also attempting to organise.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 19 April 2022 13:18 IST
Apple's New York City Store Workers Want to Establish a Union

Photo Credit: Reuters

Employees working in at least three other Apple stores are reportedly attempting to organise

Highlights
  • Apple's store workers need signatures from 30 percent of employees
  • The effort is calling itself "Fruit Stand Workers United"
  • Like Apple, Amazon is also facing a growing challenge from unions

Workers at Apple's Grand Central Station store announced Monday they are organising to establish a union, in what would be a first at one of the tech giant's retail locations in the US.

The effort, calling itself "Fruit Stand Workers United," aims to garner signatures from at least 30 percent of the New York store, the minimum needed to qualify for a unionisation election.

The campaign is connected to Workers United, an affiliate of the national Service Employees International Union, which was established in 2009 from several earlier unions.

Workers United confirmed its involvement.

"Like so many recent campaigns, this has been worker-driven, and worker led," Workers United said in an email. "We recognise the tremendous bravery and courage these workers have taken to stand up for their rights, and we will support them every step of the way."

Organisers of the Grand Central campaign described themselves as working in "extraordinary times with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and once-in-a-generation consumer price inflation," though their website did not disclose the name of staff members leading the effort.

"Grand Central is an extraordinary store with unique working conditions that make a union necessary to ensure our team has the best possible standards of living," the workers said on the campaign website for the prospective union.

The Apple effort comes as a Starbucks unionisation drive backed by Workers United has spread nationally after election victories last year in New York.

Amazon is also facing a growing challenge from unions after an upstart campaign won an election at a warehouse in nearby Staten Island earlier this month. A vote at a second Staten Island Amazon site is scheduled for later in April.

On Monday, the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees union elections, indicated it received enough signatures from another Amazon warehouse to hold a vote in Bayonne, New Jersey at a site with about 200 workers.

Employees working in at least three other Apple stores are also attempting to organise, according to The Washington Post.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Union, Apple Store, Workers United, Unions
Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25; 90Hz pOLED Display Teased
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Variants, Colours Leak Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Apple's New York City Store Workers Want to Establish a Union
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  2. Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, Specifications Teased
  3. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  4. HP Might Be Developing a 17-Inch Laptop With Foldable Display
  5. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  8. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  9. Alienware Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut in India
  10. Oppo A55s 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Working on an AR Device, Suggests New Job Listings
  2. UAE's Emirates Airline Announces Debut Into NFT, Metaverse Kingdom
  3. Ethereum Foundation Reveals It Holds $1.6 Billion in Assets: Here's the Breakdown
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Announced With a Bunch of Accessories
  5. HP Working on a 17-Inch Laptop With Foldable OLED Display: Report
  6. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus With 5-Day Battery Life Officially Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch in India
  7. India's First Portable Solar Rooftop PV Port System Unveiled in Gandhinagar
  8. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to Stream in India on Voot Select From May 5
  9. iPhone 14 Series Could Feature Satellite Connectivity Technology: Report
  10. CoinDCXCrypto Exchange Bags Rs. 1,000 Crore in Funding Round Led by Pantera, Steadview
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.