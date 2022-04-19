Technology News
loading

Amazon Workers in New Jersey Facility File for Union Election

At least 60 of 200 workers from one of Amazon's depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have shown interest in forming a union.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 19 April 2022 11:17 IST
Amazon Workers in New Jersey Facility File for Union Election

Photo Credit: Reuters

Interest in organising is growing at Amazon which has resisted unions in its US operations for years

Highlights
  • Amazon workers at its DNK5 New Jersey facility are seeking to unionise
  • At least 60 of 200 workers have submitted card seeking to unionise
  • Amazon could dispute the validity of this latest petition

Amazon workers at a small facility in New Jersey have shown enough interest to hold a vote on unionizing, the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday.

At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon's DNK5 depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, the NLRB said.

The news follows growing interest in organizing at Amazon, which for years had resisted unions in its US operations.

Just last month, thousands of employees at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island voted to organize under a different group known as the Amazon Labor Union, and workers at a second Staten Island warehouse are weighing later this month whether to unionize.

An election date and terms have yet to be agreed upon for the delivery station DNK5. Amazon could dispute the validity of this latest petition.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would file objections to a union election held in New York. The company alleged that some workers of the New York warehouse were threatening others unless they voted to form a union. Several other cities with Amazon warehouses are also forming unions and organising elections. According to a recent report Amazon workers sustained more than half of the recorded US warehouse injuries in the US in 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Union
Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire, Denies Link With Electric Scooters
Oppo A55s 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Workers in New Jersey Facility File for Union Election
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  3. iPhone 14 Series Design May Include Prominent Camera Bump
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  5. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  6. Alienware Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Debut in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  8. Maruti Suzuki to Launch Electric Vehicle in India Starting in 2025
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India's First Semicon Conference
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Get Polls for Group Chats: This Is How It May Look Like
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Bounce to Mark Gains on Monday While Terra Shoot Up by 14 Percent
  3. Oppo A55s 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Workers in New Jersey Facility File for Union Election
  5. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire, Denies Link With Electric Scooters
  6. Elon Musk Suggests $0 Salary for Twitter Board Members
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Features Guardians of the Galaxy, Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
  8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India's First Semicon Conference on April 29
  9. iPhone 14 Series Design Suggested Through Case Moulds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.