Amazon Workers in New Jersey Facility File for Union Election

Amazon workers at a small facility in New Jersey have shown enough interest to hold a vote on unionizing, the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on Monday.

At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon's DNK5 depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, the NLRB said.

The news follows growing interest in organizing at Amazon, which for years had resisted unions in its US operations.

Just last month, thousands of employees at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island voted to organize under a different group known as the Amazon Labor Union, and workers at a second Staten Island warehouse are weighing later this month whether to unionize.

An election date and terms have yet to be agreed upon for the delivery station DNK5. Amazon could dispute the validity of this latest petition.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it would file objections to a union election held in New York. The company alleged that some workers of the New York warehouse were threatening others unless they voted to form a union. Several other cities with Amazon warehouses are also forming unions and organising elections. According to a recent report Amazon workers sustained more than half of the recorded US warehouse injuries in the US in 2021.

