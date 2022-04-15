Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company, Here’s How We Handled It

Elon Musk was interested in buying the London-based New Scientist science magazine.

By Conrad Quilty-Harper, Bloomberg | Updated: 15 April 2022 18:11 IST
Elon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company, Here’s How We Handled It

Photo Credit: Reuters

New Scientist was later sold to the Daily Mail Group

Highlights
  • "Tagging you in cryptic tweets an indicator of a Musk hostile takeover"
  • He may never buy Twitter, says the writer
  • "Reply with a tweet that has emoji to keep it light"

Elon Musk's unsolicited bid to buy Twitter is a triggering event for me and my former colleagues. In 2019, I was working as the digital editor of the London-based New Scientist, the weekly science magazine, when Musk tweeted idly about how much it would cost to buy it.

Barbarians at the gate? Try billionaire in the DMs.

Occasional interactions with @ElonMusk weren't new to me or my team. One coworker used to direct-message him every few months asking for an interview—and to sneakily promote my colleague's book. Sometimes Musk even responded, claiming “New Scientist is my favorite periodical.” Little did we know this flirtation would lead to a takeover offer, on Twitter, for our science magazine one spring day in 2019.

After complaining about our publication's paywall, Musk asked how much it would cost to just buy New Scientist outright. Ultimately, a deal didn't happen—though the company was later sold to the Daily Mail Group for about GBP 70 million (roughly Rs. 698 crore). But Musk's offer sent management scrambling over how to respond.

Here's what my team learned from the experience:

1. Do an audit of your Twitter following

The early warning sign of an impending buyout offer from Musk is that he's following your account. Is he @-ing you with cryptic tweets? Does he DM you? These are the key indicators of a Musk hostile takeover that you and your social media managers should be looking for.

2. If Musk tweets that he wants to buy your company, don't panic

Good advice in any circumstance. Particularly one where the fate of your company rests on the whims of the world's richest man—with a Twitter following of 81.7 million—who seems to enjoy chaos.

3. Trust your social media manager

That underpaid and frustrated person who sits in a corner of your office all day thinking of the best GIFs to send on Slack? They are now the most important person in your entire corporation.

4. Get your emoji game plan together

Musk is known as a “memelord,” a person who creates and distributes memes (ask your marketing team about them later). Replying with an emoji is a great way to strike the right balance between making a serious reply to his offer and having it be casual enough that you won't be embarrassed if it does indeed turn out to be a joke.

5. Be concise

Your board and executives should probably know that you're about to negotiate the ownership of the company using a medium that has a character limit of 280 characters. Every letter counts.

After Musk asked “How much is it?” in reference to the company, New Scientist Chief Executive Officer Nina Wright drafted a tweet that kept it light (winking emoji) and promised to fix the paywall problem.

6. Send the tweet

You are on Twitter, aren't you?

7. Don't take it too seriously

Musk never bought New Scientist, and as he acknowledged Thursday, he may never buy Twitter. So it's best to respond carefully, while taking any offer with a large grain of salt.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, New Scientist
OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre-Reservations Begin in China
Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display Suddenly Starts Showing Vertical Lines, Some Users in India Complain

Related Stories

Elon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company, Here’s How We Handled It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  3. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  4. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Starts Showing Vertical Lines to Some Users in India
  7. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
  8. Apple Said to Be Working on at Least 9 New M2 Mac Models
  9. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  10. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent
  2. Poco C40 Tipped to Launch With Non-Qualcomm, Non-MediaTek SoC; Could Run on MIUI Go: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  4. iPhone SE (2022), MacBook Air (M1), iPad (2021) Available at a Discount During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display Suddenly Starts Showing Vertical Lines, Some Users in India Complain
  6. OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre-Reservations Begin in China
  7. 'Space Butterfly': NASA Shares Image of 'Baby Stars' Cluster
  8. Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
  9. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.