Home
Tech News
TECHNOLOGY
NEWS
Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live on Company Website
by Nithya P Nair, 17 February 2022
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs Realme 9 Pro+ 5G vs Xiaomi 11i 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
by David Delima, 17 February 2022
Mobiles
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series ‘Zen 3+’ Laptop CPUs Launched; Slim Gaming Laptops Expected to Dominate Sales in 2022
by Jamshed Avari, 17 February 2022
Pc/ Laptops
OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge With Android TV 11, Dolby Audio Launched in India
by Satvik Khare, 17 February 2022
Home Appliances
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
by David Delima, 17 February 2022
Mobiles
Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro, Red Magic 7 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
by Sourabh Kulesh, 17 February 2022
Mobiles
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Hires New Executive to Strategise Metaverse Plans
by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, 17 February 2022
Cryptocurrency
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'
by Agence France-Presse, 17 February 2022
Social
Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, 17 February 2022
Cryptocurrency
Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
by Satvik Khare, 17 February 2022
Mobiles
Poco X4 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
by Nithya P Nair, 17 February 2022
Mobiles
Reliance Jio Lost Most Wireless Subscribers in December 2021 as Airtel, BSNL Gained: TRAI
by Sourabh Kulesh, 17 February 2022
Telecom
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Racks Up 257 Million Views in 24 Hours in New Record
by David Delima, 17 February 2022
Entertainment
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap Revealed by Krafton, Prize Pool of Rs. 6 Crore Announced
by Jagmeet Singh, 17 February 2022
Gaming
Redmi Router AX5400 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Hybrid Mesh Support Launched
by Satvik Khare, 17 February 2022
Pc/ Laptops
Acer Predator Helios 300 Premium Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
by Nithya P Nair, 17 February 2022
Pc/ Laptops
Twitter Finally Adds Ethereum Wallet Support to Send and Receive Tips
by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, 17 February 2022
Cryptocurrency
Garmin Fenix 7 Series With Power Sapphire Solar Lens, Garmin Epix Outdoor Smartwatches Launched in India
by Sourabh Kulesh, 17 February 2022
Wearables
New York Stock Exchange Goes Bullish on Crypto, Metaverse, NFT Plans; Files for Permits
by Radhika Parashar, 17 February 2022
Cryptocurrency
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched in India: Price, Specifications
by Jagmeet Singh, 17 February 2022
Mobiles
