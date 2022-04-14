Want to Click Amazing Pictures? Your Search for the Perfect Selfie Smartphone Ends With the OPPO F21 Pro

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announces the launch of its F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G smartphones along with the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro TWS earbuds. The smartphone is the perfect offering for all selfie lovers out there. Priced at INR 22999, the device will go on sale across Amazon, Mainline Retailers, and OPPO online store from April 15th.

The OPPO F21 Pro has one of the best camera setups on both the front and the rear camera. In fact, the company has designed and equipped the smartphone with flagship-grade Portrait Camera features that enhance your portrait experience, especially for those who love to click selfies. In this article, we will delve into the outstanding features of the OPPO F21 Pro that will be more than enough for you to consider buying the smartphone. So, let's get started:

Outstanding Front Camera Experience with segment-first IMX709 sensor

The OPPO F21 Pro features a 32MP Ultra-Sensing Selfie Camera with a segment-first flagship IMX709 sensor. This enables you to capture photos with better portrait effects. This is OPPO's propriety selfie sensor exclusively manufactured in association with Sony and is the first one to fall in this segment. The IMX709 is a new generation RGBW light-catching sensor that lets in more light (The light input is increased by 60% from previous generation technology) so you can take clearer portrait selfies anytime, anywhere, even in low-light conditions. This makes the camera extremely useful when clicking selfies in dimly lit restaurants or during night outings with friends.

​Low Light Selfie

Another great feature to further enhance the portrait experience for Indian users is AI Portrait Enhancement. It lets the F21 Pro capture the most natural and beautiful portrait photographs easily, as it allows the AI to make skin tone, color saturation, brightness, and other effect adjustments. This feature makes sure that the results are stunning regardless of whether the subject is captured from the front or side and is also available on the rear camera module.

AI Portrait Enhancement

To further enhance the selfie capability, the OPPO F21 Pro comes with Selfie HDR technology. This makes taking selfies, in strong backlight situations very easy. This feature dramatically improves the dynamic range of the front camera, ensuring accurate exposure, clear details, and high-quality photos cutting out the need to edit the images later.

The phone thus makes the front camera experience for users a breeze as you can take a selfie from any angle without worrying about the perfect lighting conditions.

Selfie HDR Off Vs Selfie HDR On

Superb Rear Camera Experience

The OPPO F21 Pro features a triple camera setup, which includes a 64MP main camera, a 2MP Microlens, and a 2MP depth camera. Starting with the main camera, the device delivers crisp, clear photos /videos throughout the day. And its in-built super-resolution algorithm makes the 64MP camera capture up to 108MP images in bright and well-lit environments. Even after being zoomed in many times, the detailed texture of an original 108 MP photo is still very clear.

Ultra Clear 108 MP image

Along with this we get the 2MP Microlens that supports 30x zoom and brings out the ultra-fine details in photos. OPPO F21 Pro's Microlens is the first one in its segment that helps you discover the micro world around you in such detail. Next comes the 2MP depth camera that adjusts the background blur for a creative and high-quality shot by using the software bokeh. Collectively the rear camera module delivers excellent results.





Left: Regular Image Right: Microscopic view with Microlens

Enhanced Flagship Portrait Experience

The OPPO F21 Pro comes with a Bokeh Flare Portrait feature that gives a lens flare bokeh effect to your content. The effect is very similar to that produced through the large-aperture lens of a DSLR camera. This helps to highlight the subject and improve the lens flare effect in the background resulting in some stunning portrait shots. To your surprise, the Bokeh Flare Portrait Feature is available on both front and rear cameras of the OPPO F21 Pro. So next time you are in the mood to capture cinematic Bokeh effects in portrait photos and videos you can use this feature and transform ordinary moments into extraordinary shots.

Bokeh Flare Portrait Off vs. On

A host of other features like AI Scene Enhancement, AI Palette and Portrait Retouching add to the overall user experience. It gives more power in the hands of the user to explore and capture a variety of artistic shots.

Design that will make you fall in love with the phone

Along with the ultra-lightweight retro design of the phone, the OPPO F21 Pro has an eye-catching and dazzling look that features an industry-first Fibreglass-leather design to woo you in a matter of seconds. The design aesthetics are accompanied by OPPO's famed OPPO Glow design which adds to the visual appeal of the device.

The unique Fiberglass-Leather effect is a result of a grain texture created using a 6-time coating and baking process that makes the device smooth to touch and more durable than other imitation leather finishes. The point to note is that OPPO has done several friction tests using alcohol, denim, and rubber to ensure that the Fibreglass leather design is as durable as it can get.





The device weighs just about 175 g and with smooth edges is extremely comfortable to hold. In fact, the flat-edged middle frame along with the narrow borders around the display gives the phone its sleek appearance. OPPO F21 Pro is available in two stunning colors: Sunset Orange (With industry-first Fiberglass-leather Design) and Cosmic Black.

The front of the device is as gorgeous as the back panel and packs in a 6.4” AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate. As functional as it is beautiful it comes with Amazon HDR and YouTube HD Certification and offers SGS Eye Care Display Certification making the display all the more worthwhile to use.

Features RAM Expansion technology for smooth and outstanding performance

With the growing size of Android apps day by day, the RAM consumption of applications is also increasing, which results in more and more usage of RAM. This makes it difficult to use several apps at a given time, however with the OPPO F21 Pro, that's not going to be a problem anymore. Thanks to the RAM Expansion technology, which, when required, increases the original RAM capacity of the F21 Pro by up to 5GB so that users can get an optimized performance. The phone is available in one standard configuration of 8GB RAM plus 128GB ROM.





The phone also features Qualcomm's most powerful 5G chipset in the price segment, the Snapdragon 680. This SoC with a 6nm process with its new CPU architecture and increased CPU speed of up to 2.4GHz enables the OPPO F21 Pro to deliver unparalleled performance for top-notch gaming, brilliant photography, smooth streaming, and a rich audio experience.

Smooth and Immersive gaming by all means

OPPO F21 Pro carries certain gaming features that you cannot simply find on other smartphones in its price range The phone features an AI System Booster that ensures a smoother and faster experience throughout the life of the smartphone, and AI Frame Rate Stabilization for all-time consistent smooth gameplay.

Quick Startup, a feature that is a boon for all the gamers out there, keeps the most played games active in the background even if the user exists them. When you start the game again, the Quick Startup feature skips all the opening animations and loads the screen directly onto the game for you.

Long-lasting and efficient battery





With all the brilliant performance and camera capabilities a device does not stand the test of time if it does not have an optimal battery capacity. The OPPO F21 Pro comes with 4500 mAh battery that lets your phone last a full day with heavy usage and gameplay. Even if there's a need to charge the device, the 33W SUPERVOOC charger can juice up the battery to 100 percent in just 60 minutes. With just 5- minutes of charging you get 1.68 hours of movie playback and is quite enough to meet all your emergency requirements. The phone also features Super Power Saving Mode + Super Nighttime Standby that helps maximize that last bit of battery when you need it most.

Efficient user experience with ColorOS 12

OPPO F21 Pro comes with the ColorOS 12, which looks super cool and is extremely user-friendly. The OS's inclusive design makes the smartphone' interface easy to use, with features and functions that you can activate with just one tap. The ColorOS 12 also has new 3D icons that make your experience with the smartphone more lifelike. The Air Gestures and Adaptive Sleep features make browsing and content consumption on the F21 Pro quite swift.

Talking of privacy and security features, the OPPO F21 Pro has Smart Notification Hiding that uses the front camera and AI sensors to hide the content if someone else looks at your screen when you get a message. Well, that's a kind of awesome privacy feature that most smartphones are missing these days.



Alongside premium design, lightweight profile, and dependable performance, the OPPO F21 Pro is a camera powerhouse that deserves top ratings. For those who like a beautiful device that they would love to flaunt but would not want to compromise with stellar functionalities, the OPPO F21 Pro is the way to go and is the perfect device to flaunt your best.

OPPO Enco Air2 Pro



To add a perfect accessory to compliment your trendy smartphone experience, you can tag along with OPPO Enco Air2 Pro priced at INR 3499, which provides a good audio experience anywhere and everywhere. The TWS earbuds come with a 12.4mm titanised diaphragm driver and 'Enco Live' tuning to deliver outstanding audio quality. The earbuds are designed to enhance bass for an overall balanced sound experience. With dual-core active noise cancelling (ANC) chip the device captures and neutralizes low-frequency everyday noise so you can enjoy seamless audio whether in the metro or office. The earbuds also feature a flash charge, intuitive touch control, wearing detection and game mode. OPPO has also added a quick switch feature to switch between laptops, mobile phones, and tablets for the best audio.

Available in two stunning colors white and grey the device comes with a Stylish Reflective Bubble Case. OPPO Enco Air2 Pro buds last up to seven hours on a full charge and give 28 hours of music streaming with the charging case. The device can be purchased from April 21st across online and mainline retailers.

Available offers when you purchase the OPPO F21 Pro

The smartphone is available for pre-booking from 08th April 2022.

Customers will get a 10% Cashback from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit cards along with no-cost EMI up to 6 months. They can also avail an offer 70% assured buyback, via OPPO Upgrade for the new F21 Pro Series.

They can also get an exchange bonus of up to INR 2000 for their old device of any brand, and an INR 3000 in exchange of an OPPO device.

Customers will also be able to avail No Cost EMI up to 6 months, one EMI cashback with IDFC First Bank, and affordable EMI schemes are also available from finance partners like Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Consumer Finance, Mahindra Finance and others.

Customers who have pre-booked their F21 Pro Series can get their smartphones on 13th April 2022.

Additionally, lucky customers get a chance to spin and win assured gifts. They even stand a chance to win OPPO F21 Pro from a free raffle after the purchase.

