Top Reasons Why the Magical vivo V25 Should Be the Smartphone You Buy This Diwali

By Sponsored Content |  Updated: 19 October 2022 13:37 IST
This Diwali, you should get a smartphone that looks great and performs great. A smartphone that you could be proud to own and that can completely change your user experience with its innovative all-rounder features.

vivo recently added a new smartphone to its vivo V25 series, the vivo V25 5G. This smartphone looks attractive and has outstanding features that can help you do everything you want, from playing games to multitasking to capturing timeless beauty. You name it, vivo V25 can do it. Flawless performance.

Let's tell you in brief about the vivo V25:

Colour-Changing Fluorite AG Glass Design
gallery pc img1 vivo

The premium look of the vivo V25 is striking yet subtle. With its Colour-Changing Fluorite AG Glass design, the vivo V25 will make its own space in your heart. The two different colours in the vivo V25 make it more unique and stylish. You have to take it out in the Sun or expose it to other sources of UV rays and see the magic happening in front of your eyes. 

The smartphone is available in two colour options, Elegant Black and Surfing Blue. However, the Color Changing Glass is only available with the Surfing Blue variant. The smartphone's elegant design and texture will grab people's attention. During the festive season, the vivo V25's design will add to the good vibes around you. 

vivo V25 looks beautiful and has an excellent 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate that delivers vivid visuals and sharp details. The display also supports 1300 nits maximum brightness, so you don't have to struggle in brighter environments and HDR10+, so films and TV shows on OTT platforms such as Netflix can be watched at their best. vivo V25 also comes with a wide color gamut which means it can display more colours, giving every photo more life.

vivo V25 sports a 2.5D thin, light body with a beautiful classic flat frame design. This design of the vivo V25 brings a comfortable grip while you hold the phone vertically to play games or watch movies. You will feel surprisingly comfortable in all the cases. 

Powerful camera setup
gallery pc img2 vvo

vivo V25 comes with a powerful 50MP front camera with Eye Autofocus. As the name goes, this camera will track your eyes and always keep you in focus. So you can take as many selfies as you want, and each photo will appear as beautiful as you are. 

At the rear, the vivo V25 features a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) that will help you eliminate the annoying blur in the photos at any time of the day. OIS gives photos the sharpness they deserve. And while recording videos in the vivo V25, this feature combines with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) to record everything in vivid detail. The festive season is all about celebrations; celebrations always call for a group dance. The vivo V25's OIS feature will help you record the entire festival without any worries about the videos coming out to be bluer.

Moreover, the 64MP primary camera fuses four pixels into one at nighttime for exceptional sensitivity and effortlessly catches all the lovely nighttime moments. With the vivo V25, all the night photos you will click on during Diwali look fabulous. 

Using the company's bokeh algorithm, the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature in the vivo V25's camera setup produces natural and dreamlike bokeh effects that bring out the subject's beauty. There's also an amusing selection of bokeh flare shapes to give your photos an artistic flair that will separate your content from others. 

A bonus for content creators

The camera setup of the vivo V25 delivers excellent photo and video results. Both the front and rear cameras feature 4K Video that lets users present their beautiful moments to the world with stunning and detailed picture clarity. Also, the vivo V25 can shoot videos in HDR. The front and rear cameras can create impressive vlogs and help you capture the world around you from whichever angle you choose. Furthermore, you can bid goodbye to boring vlogs and leverage the Vlog Movie feature in the vivo V25. This feature comes with a selection of cool and fun templates to match various scenes and inspire your creativity. Vlog Movie will help you spice things up and document your journey in style.

8GB extended RAM for incredible speed

Since we are already talking about how good vivo V25 is, let us tell you that this all-rounder phone also features an Extended RAM 3.0 feature. This incredible feature adds a cherry to the vivo V25's performance by adding sufficient RAM to boost the experience. It intelligently reads your multitasking needs and ensures a lag-free performance all the time. V25 offers up to 8GB of additional RAM for noticeably smoother operations. vivo V25 supports microSD cards, and in today's times, it's an advantage to have a phone with expandable storage of 1TB.

So, keep playing graphics-intensive games or toggling between multiple apps and experience stutter-free, fast performance.

Long-lasting battery with 44W FlashCharging

However, with vivo V25, that's not the case. The smartphone comes with a 4500mAh battery that lasts longers and powers the phone for the whole day and beyond. The battery supports 44W FlashCharing and charges up quickly, and performs admirably. The smartphone comes with a Super Charge Pump that converts energy at up to 97.5% efficiency, so your phone charges up fast without overheating. 

What now?

So, in conclusion, the vivo V25 has every feature one wishes for in an all-rounder smartphone. And it would be best if you got your hands on this device as soon as possible. Head straight to vivo's online store and order your vivo V25. It is currently available at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 31,999. You can avail of a cashback of Rs. 2,500 using ICICI Bank and SBI Credit and Debit Card (Full swipe and Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI).

 

Top Reasons Why the Magical vivo V25 Should Be the Smartphone You Buy This Diwali
