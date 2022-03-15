The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale for the First Time on 15th March and We Just Can't Wait!

The long-awaited Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is gonna be on sale for the first time ever on the 15th of March and we are just waiting to pounce on the opportunity to buy it. The phone will start at a price of Rs.20,999 for the base variant.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is packed to the brim with high end features starting with a powerful Snapdragon® 695 6nm architecture processor which offers blazing fast performance and still manages to stay cool throughout thanks to the Liquid Cooling Technology it is bundled with!

It also features a flagship 108MP Pro Grade Camera with an AI camera that really enhances your photography experience thanks to the various ensemble of pro camera modes offered. It also has the slimmest Ultra-high resolution HM2 Image Sensor & 9-in-1 pixel binning technology which helps bring out the best shots we've ever seen.

Talking about the gorgeous display, they have put together a massive 6.67” FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1200nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut and 360Hz touch sampling rate and to make it all safe is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to keep it protected.

To power it all up is a 5000mAH battery which comes coupled with a 67W Turbo Charger that has you ready with a day's power within 15 minutes. The EVOL Pro design feels flawless with 3 beautiful colour options to pick from Mirage Blue, Phantom White, Stealth Black.

To top it all off is the 7 band Advanced Global 5G support which is a rarity in the mid-range segment with most other 5G phones only offering a measly 1 or 2 Band 5G support.

With all these great features, this is definitely a phone to look out for and we can't wait until it finally goes on sale on the 15th March!