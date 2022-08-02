Technology News
Samsung ‘Greater Than’ Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 10: Here’s What Can Be Expected to Unfold

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 2 August 2022 16:13 IST
Every year at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung pushes the limits of technology with breakthrough innovations that empower users to do more with their Galaxy smartphones. Back in 2019, the South Korean giant launched the first-ever Galaxy foldable smartphone and surprised the entire world and the smartphone industry.

What is Galaxy Unpacked? When and where can I watch it live?

This year's Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones are greater than before as teased by Samsung. The entire world is on the edge of its seats to see what Samsung will unpack in its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

In the teaser released by Samsung, we can see that this year's event will give us a glimpse of how foldable smartphones are greater than flat phones. These next-gen Galaxy foldable smartphones will help discover new ways to work, play and capture life in completely different ways.

You can register here to watch the live stream of the event on August 10 at 6:30 pm IST.

What to expect from the next sets of foldable phones from Samsung?

There's no denying that smartphones that can fold and flip in today's times bring forth nostalgia. And the way these phones have evolved into cutting-edge technology is exciting and revolutionary at the same time. 

While talking about the upcoming Galaxy foldable phones, Samsung Electronics President Dr. TM Roh said, “This year, we've made advancements in every detail and opened the new experiences enabled by these behaviour-shifting devices. I am excited to see people discover new ways to do more of the things they love with the new foldable.”

Talking about how the company values the Galaxy users, he said, “At our upcoming Unpacked on August 10th, you'll see that the impact of our innovation is not only about what technology can do. It's about what you can do. We've once again taken our inspiration from the most important source — Galaxy users — to push the limits of what's possible.”

Samsung has been pioneering the foldable segment and is expected to again make an impact with their greater than before Galaxy foldable smartphones.

With a bigger screen and better portability, foldable smartphones are the future 

Foldable smartphones bring the best of both worlds – a smartphone and a tablet. Whereas, flip devices have redefined the way people carry smartphones and capture images. These devices are here to stay, and their main purpose is to elevate multitasking and become an absolute game changer when it comes to portability. One thing is for sure, if one starts using a foldable smartphone, it becomes difficult to go back to a traditional smartphone, as foldables offer way more flexibility.

Galaxy Unpacked 2022: The next big moment for foldable smartphones is here

At Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event on August 10, you will see the potential of the new Galaxy foldable smartphones. You will be able to experience how these next-gen smartphones could be used as the ultimate tool for both productivity and self-expression. 

The journey of foldable devices has been slow, but it is picking up speed now, and Samsung is pioneering the space to extend the foldable experience to as many users as possible

Mark your calendars, and register for the event! 

We can't wait to see what Samsung will unfold at the Galaxy Unpacked this year. If you are like us then register your interest in the event here and get ready to unfold your world on August 10 at 6:30 pm.

